Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Entertainment / Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' delayed after CBFC members get death threats

Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' delayed after CBFC members get death threats

Kangana Ranaut-directed Emergency movie's release date has been postponed indefinitely. Previously, the movie was scheduled to release in theatres on September 6, 2024

Emergency, Emergency film

Photo: X@KanganaTeam

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The release of Kangana Ranaut's ‘Emergency’ has been postponed indefinitely. The actor-politician claimed the members of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had received death threats, after which the release date was postponed indefinitely. 

The movie which was supposed to be released in theatres on September 6 has yet to receive its CBFC clearance.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Emergency release postponed

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) that the film’s release has been postponed. He wrote, “#BreakingNews...#Emergency postponed... Won't release on 6 Sept 2024. #ZeeStudios #KanganaRanaut.” 

The new release date is yet to be finalised after much controversy about the movie, and issues with the censor board. However, according to a Business Today report, Ranaut, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Mandi, hopes ‘Emergency’ will be released within the next 10 days. 

The censor board initially cleared the certification, however, that was halted due to numerous threats which also include death threats directed at the Censor Board members. 

The movie director Kangana Ranaut said she is facing significant pressure to remove the part of Indira Gandhi's assassination, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and the Punjab riots.

More From This Section

Fatman Scoop, Hip-hop artist, entertainer, rapper

Hip-hop artist Fatman Scoop collapses on stage, dies at 53 in Connecticut

Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD sequel shooting to begin in 2025, the producers confirm

Movies, web series, OTT

OTT releases this weekend: Munjya, Murshid, The Rings of Power, and more

Jurassic World Rebirth

Jurassic World Rebirth: Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey first look out

Mirzapur Season 3 Bonus Episode

Mirzapur Season 3 bonus episode: Munna Bhaiyya set to make comeback


Kangana issued a message stating that she is deeply troubled and saddened by the current state of affairs in the country. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) also issued a legal notice to the censor board to stop the release of the movie. 

The political party stated in the notice that the movie could incite communal tension and that the portrayal of the Sikh community in the movie is "unjust and negative."

The Sikh community delegation leaders raised questions over the movie's release in Telangana. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy assured that his government will consider banning the movie in the state, pending legal consultation.

A Sikh body also filed a PIL at the Madhya Pradesh High court seeking a ban on the release of Kangana Ranaut directorial, Emergency.

A source close to the development team told Zoom that they have no choice, but to delay the movie as it is yet to receive a clearing certificate. The producers were expecting clearance by the end of this week, however, the producers have no choice but to postpone the release. This means all the costs for marketing and promotion were a waste of resources.

The source revealed that the censor board objected to the episodes of the movie that are in common knowledge and easily obtainable from the internet. They even want to change the assassination. "What would they like us to show ? That a tree fell on her while she was taking her morning walk?” he added.

Also Read

United Nations

UN releases $100 million for humanitarian emergencies in 10 countries

Emergency, Emergency film

SAD sends legal notice to CBFC over Kangana's upcoming movie 'Emergency'

Poster of Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency'

Kangana Ranaut in legal trouble for 'misrepresenting' Sikhs in 'Emergency'

air india a350

Thiruvananthapuram Airport declares emergency after bomb threat on flight

WHO, World Health Organization

WHO calls emergency meeting over surge in mpox cases spreading from Congo

Topics : Kangana Ranaut Indira Gandhi Anupam Kher Emergency Entertainment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon