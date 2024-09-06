PIL seeking ban on Netflix series 'IC814: The Kandahar Hijack' withdrawn

The series, directed by Anubhav Sinha, was released on Netflix on August 29. | Image: Twitter

A PIL seeking a ban on OTT series 'IC-814: The Kandahar hijack' for allegedly not revealing the real identities of the hijackers was withdrawn from the Delhi High Court on Friday. Petitioner Surjit Singh Yadav's counsel said since Netflix has now issued a disclaimer carrying the "names of the terrorists" in the series portraying the 1999 hijack of an Indian Airlines flight by Pakistan-based terror outfit Harkat-ul-Mujahideen, he did not wish to press his plea. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The counsel for the petitioner said in view of the disclaimer inserted by respondents, he does not wish to press the present writ," a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said.

Disposing of the plea, Justice Manmohan remarked that for "completion", the makers could consider having another episode on the court proceedings in relation to the incident.

"There is a judgement of the Punjab & Haryana High Court. Complete picture will emerge," he said.

The petitioner's counsel said his grievance was the movie did not disclose the actual names of the hijackers and anybody who saw it would believe their actual names were 'Bhola' and 'Shankar'-- both Lord Shiva's names.

The petitioner alleged that the "erroneous" depiction of the real hijackers hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community.

Yadav, a farmer and president of Hindu Sena, therefore sought a direction to the Centre and Maharashtra government to cancel the Central Board of Film Certification certificate and ban the series for public viewing.

"The distortion of crucial facts about the real identities of the hijackers not only misrepresents historical events but also perpetuates harmful stereotypes and misinformation, warranting interference of this court to prevent further public misunderstanding and potential harm," the plea alleged.

Following a controversy over the depiction of the hijackers' "code names," Netflix updated the opening disclaimer to the series earlier this week.

The move came after the central government summoned the content head of OTT platform seeking an explanation on the allegedly contentious aspects of the OTT series



The series, directed by Anubhav Sinha, was released on Netflix on August 29.

It is inspired by real events including an adaptation of the book titled 'Flight Into Fear' written by Captain Devi Sharan and Srinjoy Chowdhury.