Shah Rukh Khan highest tax-paying celebrity, Akshay missing from list

According to a latest report, Shah Rukh Khan was the highest tax-paying celebrity for the fiscal year 2024 in India. The Chennai Express actor has surpassed several Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay. The actor reportedly paid a tax of Rs 92 crore this year. Highest tax paying celebrities Fortune India shared a report where Thalapathy Vijay found himself in the second spot with a tax payment of Rs 80 crore. Salman Khan found himself in the third spot despite no major releases, with an amount of Rs 75 crore paid in taxes this year.

The angry young man of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan is in the fourth position who paid tax of Rs 71 crore. He was recently featured in the blockbuster movie Nag Ashwin's directorial venture called Kalki 2898AD to bolster his earnings.

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar who received the ‘Samman Patra’ from the Income Tax department in 2022 for being the ‘highest taxpayer’ in the country, was missing from this year’s top taxpayers list.

Among actresses, Kareena Kapoor topped the chart with Rs 20 crore, followed by Kiara and Katrina with Rs 12 crore and 11 crore, respectively.

Here’s the list of top Indian celebrities paying the highest tax for 2024:

Shah Rukh Khan - Rs 92 crore

Thalapathy Vijay - Rs 80 crore

Salman Khan - Rs 75 crore

Amitabh Bachchan - Rs 71 crore

Virat Kohli - Rs 66 crore

Ajay Devgn - Rs 42 crore

MS Dhoni - Rs 38 crore

Ranbir Kapoor - Rs 36 crore

Sachin Tendulkar- Rs 28 crore

Hrithik Roshan - Rs 28 crore

Kapil Sharma - Rs 26 crore

Sourav Ganguly - Rs 23 crore

Kareena Kapoor - Rs 20 crore

Shahid Kapoor - Rs 14 crore

Mohanlal - Rs 14 crore

Allu Arjun - Rs 14 crore

Hardik Pandya - Rs 13 crore

Kiara Advani - Rs 12 crore

Katrina Kaif - Rs 11 crore

Pankaj Tripathi - Rs 11 crore

Aamir Khan - Rs 10 crore

Rishabh Pant - Rs 10 crore

Amir Khan and Rishabh Pant found themselves at the bottom of the list who paid Rs 10 crore each. Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), a remake of the 1994 movie Forrest Gump, which also stars Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.

SRK’s upcoming project

Shah Rukh Khan had an awesome last year with three blockbuster movies that performed superbly well at the box office. The actor announced his upcoming project, King, last year, which will go on floors soon. The actor will be seen sharing the screen with Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan and it will be directed by filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh.