Business Standard
Home / Entertainment / Aishwarya drops 'Bachchan' surname at Dubai event amid divorce rumours

Aishwarya drops 'Bachchan' surname at Dubai event amid divorce rumours

Aishwarya Rai attended the Global Women's Forum in Dubai. At the event, the actress' name appeared without the 'Bachchan' surname in a viral video, sparking speculation about her personal life

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the launch of L'OREAL Cannes Collection in Mumbai

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently addressed the Global Women's Forum in Dubai, speaking passionately about women's empowerment at the event. A video of Aishwarya praising the panelists for their efforts to build a more inclusive future across a variety of industries was posted on the event's official Instagram page. 
 
Aishwarya's name and occupation as "Aishwarya Rai | International Star" could be seen displayed on a large screen in the background as she took the stage. The development has intensified the gossip on social media on the ongoing rumors of her and Abhishek Bachchan's alleged divorce. The removal of the "Bachchan" surname sparked the conjecture on social media about Aishwarya potentially abandoning her marital name.
 

Aishwarya Rai drops ‘Bachchan’ surname: Insights

A quick fact-check reveals that there was nothing “odd” about the event organisers using the actress’ name without her Bachchan surname. Aishwarya Rai's name is still "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan,” which continues to be carried by her verified Instagram profile. For the sake of professionalism and brevity, the video from the event in Dubai may have merely utilized her maiden name. Aishwarya does not appear to have formally abandoned her marital surname. 

What’s happening in Aishwarya’s Life?

The actress was seen on Thursday morning at the Mumbai airport after returning from Dubai. Aishwarya, wearing an all-black ensemble, was beaming as she greeted the paparazzi. 
 
Aishwarya and Abhishek's relationship has been the subject of long-running rumors. After the two separately attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding earlier this year, the speculations grew. Fans were further puzzled when Aishwarya posted pictures from her daughter Aaradhya's recent birthday celebration that did not feature any members of the Bachchan family, including Abhishek.

Aishwarya Rai drops ‘Bachchan’ surname: Bottomline 

No formal change is indicated by the viral video that removes "Bachchan" from Aishwarya's name. Her full name, "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan," is still shown on her social media profile, and the rumors have not been confirmed. Fans can relax knowing that, despite ongoing internet rumors, the actress continues to use her marital name.
 

Also Read

Abhishek Bachchan

Amid divorce rumours, Abhishek Bachchan greets paparazzi with folded hands

Paris Fashion Week 2024

Paris Fashion Week 2024: B'wood actresses Aishwarya and Alia own the runway

Aishwarya Rai wins best actress award

SIIMA 2024: Aishwarya Rai wins best actress award, shares heartfelt speech

separation, divorce, alimony

What is Grey Divorce and its possible implications? Know everything here

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

RS proceedings washed out again amid uproar over Adani, Sambhal issues

Topics : Aishwarya Rai Abhishek Bachchan Dubai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon