Squid Game season 2 trailer out: Everything about Netflix's popular show

Squid Game season 2 trailer out: Everything about Netflix's popular show

Fans of 'Squid Game' can finally get to relish season 2 soon. The trailer was released by the makers of the globally popular series and the season is scheduled to start streaming from Dec 26

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The global love for Netflix's smash hit series "Squid Game" was euphoric ever since the first season was streamed. The series' second season is now ready for immediate release as well. The trailer of the second season of the popular Netflix series was released on Wednesday amid high anticipation among fans around the world.
 
The highlight of the season is said to be Player "number 456", who is making a huge debut in the hit Korean show. In the series' trailer, the tension is shown to be growing. Currently, the trailer's creators are making an effort to hide the plot.   
 
 

Squid Game season 2: Trailer talk 

Seong Gi-hun, also known as Player 456 in the trailer, is returning to the deadly survival arena. There will likely be more drama, anxiety, and life-or-death situations in the upcoming season. Gi-hun, portrayed by Lee Jung-jae, explains his comeback in the teaser. His clear response to the question of why he is returned is, "I'm trying to put an end to this game."
 
Seong Gi-hun returns with a mission after winning the deadly games after Season 1. Armed with the terrifying insight into the true nature of the games, he seeks to rescue the lives of other players by persuading them to opt-out and put an end to the fatal competition.

Squid Game Season 2: Star cast

In addition to Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game 2 will have actors Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo reprising their Season 1 role. Well-known Korean actors Yim Si-wan and Kang Ha-neul are part of the new cast. There will also be significant roles for Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang A-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji.

About Squid Games Season 2

Writing about the new events, Netflix wrote, “Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 gave up going to the States and comes back with a new resolution in his mind. Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won.”

Netizens' reaction the trailer of Squid Games Season 2

One fan wrote, “The "ONE MORE GAME!" chant has given me chills even after one watch of the trailer. It made me realize that Gi Hun is a gambling addict and it's why he was invited to play before since he was a nobody. Now he's not here because he wishes to win the prize, he wants to help the people struggling who were in a status similar to his.” 
 
“I appreciate the idea of Gi-hun stepping into a leadership role and guiding the players as a mentor," another fan added. 
 
Some fans can’t hide their excitement for the new season, with one saying “There are no words to describe how HYPED I am for season 2”. 
 
“The game will not end unless the world changes," stated another. This line is unfortunately true, the Squid Games aren't just within the island, they're everywhere and exist amongst us.” 
 
“Can't wait to be traumatised again.” 
 
“I just know this season will be intense. Can't wait to watch it.” 
 
“Crumbs of Gyu, his character is a mystery”.
 

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

