Business Standard
Home / Entertainment / Amaran OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch blockbuster movie

Amaran OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch blockbuster movie

After whopping business at the box office, Amaran is now set to make its OTT debut. Here's when and where to watch

Amaran

Amaran

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 1:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi-starrer Amaran gets a new OTT release date. The movie had a phenomenal run at the box office garnering over Rs 322 crore since its theatrical release, and continues to do good. 
 
After a massive box office success, the movie is set to release on the OTT platform now. According to reports, Amaaran is set to release on Netflix on December 5, 2024. 

Amaran OTT release date Netflix: When to watch?

Reportedly, the movie is set to premiere on Netflix on December 5, which was earlier scheduled to make its digital debut on November 28. Producers are delaying the digital debut due to the ongoing success of the movie in theatres. 
 
 
Generally, Tamil movies are released on the OTT platform after 28 days of their theatrical release, but Amaran took a different route. The whopping response it is getting is the reason for its OTT delay, allowing the movie to maximise its theatrical profits.

Amaran Cast

The Amaran movie tells the story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, a celebrated military hero. Apart from the lead actor Sivakarthikeyan, the movie also features Sai Pallavi, Rahul Bose, Bhuvan Arora, and others.
 
The movie is inspired by a book, 'India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military' that is written by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. It is produced by Kamal Haasan, Vakil Khan, Mrunalini Havaldar, and R. Mahendran under the banner Raaj Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures Films India.

Amaran movie controversy

Before its release, the movie was involved in a controversy when Sai Pallavi visited the National War Memorial and also shared some pictures on social media. This prompted outrage among netizens as the actress previously compared the Indian Army to Indian terrorists which led to widespread criticism. This prompted calls to boycott her movies, however, she later clarified that her statement was misinterpreted on that matter.

Also Read

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava release date pushed to next year; here's why

Lucky Baskhar OTT

Lucky Baskhar OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch crime drama

Squid games season 2

Squid Game season 2 trailer out: Everything about Netflix's popular show

Tech Wrap November 8

Tech wrap Nov 8: Beats x Kim special edition, Sony PS5 Pro, Google Gemini

Movie streaming

OTT releases this weekend: Devara to Citadel, top releases to binge-watch

Topics : Netflix India movies Tamil Nadu Entertainment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon