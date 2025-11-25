Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / The end of Jai-Veeru era: Amitabh Bachchan pens moving note for Dharmendra

The end of Jai-Veeru era: Amitabh Bachchan pens moving note for Dharmendra

Veteran actor Dharmendra's passing on Monday prompted an outpouring of grief across the Hindi film industry, with actors and filmmakers sharing heartfelt tributes and memories

Amitabh and Dharmendra

Amitabh - Dharmendra: The superstar wrote on his blog, “Another valiant Giant has left us, left the arena, leaving behind a silence with an unbearable sound.”

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Veteran actor Dharmendra’s death on Monday resonated deeply across Bollywood, sparking a wave of heartfelt tributes and fond anecdotes from his peers. Among the many mourning voices, Amitabh Bachchan — Dharmendra’s iconic co-star from the 1970s and ’80s — took to his blog that night, sharing a deeply personal and moving homage to his long-time friend.
 
The deceased actor’s role of Veeru in Sholay (1975), opposite Amitabh Bachchan's Jai, is one of the most enduring memories fans connect with him, as tributes from all over the world flood in. Bachchan attended Dharmendra's funeral at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and a number of other members of the film industry.  

Amitabh Bachchan pens heartfelt note to Dharmendra

The superstar wrote on his blog, “Another valiant Giant has left us, left the arena, leaving behind a silence with an unbearable sound.”
 
Amitabh added, talking about Dharmendra’s impact and persona, “Dharam ji, the epitome of greatness, ever linked not only for his renowned physical presence, but for the largeness of his heart, and its most endearing simplicity. He brought with him the earthiness of the village in Punjab he came from, and remained true to its temperament, unsoiled throughout his glorious career, in a fraternity that witnessed changes every decade. The fraternity changed, not him. His smile, his charm and his warmth, extending to all that came in his vicinity, a rarity in the profession.”   

Top 5 films to watch of Amitabh and Dharmendra 

Sholay (1975): One of the biggest hits in Indian cinema, this epic action-adventure film is perhaps their most well-known collaboration. Veeru and Jai, two criminals recruited by a retired police officer to capture a ruthless dacoit, were portrayed by Dharmendra and Bachchan.
 
Chupke Chupke (1975): The lighthearted comedy movie demonstrated the actors' versatility and comic timing, demonstrating that they were just as skilled at humour as they were at action and drama.
 
Satte Pe Satta (1982): Amitabh Bachchan made a brief appearance in Satte Pe Satta, which also starred Dharmendra.
 
Ram Balram (1980): They portrayed stepbrothers who unite to defeat their villainous uncle in this action thriller.
 
Dost (1974): Amitabh Bachchan had a remarkable cameo in this friendship-themed movie, which starred Dharmendra as the main character. 

About Dharmendra's death

Dharmendra passed away early on Monday at the age of 89. The actor was admitted to the hospital earlier this month after struggling with illness for weeks. His family refuted claims that he passed away on November 10. After being released from the hospital, Dharmendra went back home a few days later.
 
On November 24, he passed away in his family's Juhu residence. Later that day, the veteran actor was cremated at the Pavan Hans Crematorium. In October, the seasoned celebrity was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital due to dyspnea. On November 12, he was released from the hospital and continued receiving care at home. 
 

 

 

More From This Section

Veteran actor Dharmendra dies at 89

Dharmendra's final journey: Hema, Esha, celebs attend last rites in Mumbai

Manoj Bajpayee confirms 'The Family Man Season 4'

Manoj Bajpayee confirms The Family Man Season 4 after season 3 cliffhanger

Prime, Prime Video

Ads on Prime Video spark outrage as viewers complain of ruined streaming

OTT releases this week on Nov 24, 2025

From Bengal Files, The Family Man 3 to Homebound: Top OTT picks of the week

US President Donald Trump speaks during a “Save America Rally” near the White House in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021

Fathers, sons and man-made monsters: Is AI going to be the next Creature?

Topics : Amitabh Bachchan Indian film industry Bollywood

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon