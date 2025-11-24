Monday, November 24, 2025 | 04:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Manoj Bajpayee confirms The Family Man Season 4 after season 3 cliffhanger

Manoj Bajpayee confirms The Family Man Season 4 after season 3 cliffhanger

After three years, 'The Family Man season 3' is now available on Amazon Prime Video. Lead actor Manoj Bajpayee stunned fans with a cliffhanger and confirmed a return for the new season

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

After three long years, Manoj Bajpayee's 'The Family Man season 3' is now available on Amazon Prime Video. On the day of the show's premiere, those who were able to binge-watch the hit web series posted their thoughts and opinions on social media. 
 
The fact that the episode ended abruptly and left many questions unsolved surprised a lot of people. A curious fan asked Manoj whether there would be another season. In response to the fan, the actor confirmed that the cherished show would return!

When and where to watch The Family Man Season 3 online?

Release date- November 21, 2025
 
Release OTT platform- Amazon Prime Video 
Release language- Hindi (original language), English, Tamil and Telugu. 

Manoj Bajpayee confirms ‘season 4’

The plot, action, and new antagonists are still praised by viewers, and the last scene is now the topic of conversation everywhere. He stated that everyone will receive answers in Season 4 in response to fans' confusion over the cliffhangers. “I'll see you shortly.” This was the first direct and unambiguous indication that a new season is formally underway.
 
Also, during an 'Ask Me Anything' segment, the lead actor, Manoj, interacted with fans on X (formerly Twitter), where the audience bombarded him with questions about the unexpected ending. 
 
One fan humourously asked, "Bro, I double-checked, even triple-checked. Where is Episode 8 of The Family Man S3?" To this, Manoj replied in his usual witty style, “Now everything will continue in Season 4, maar kaat khallas." 

The Family Man Season 4 ‘expected’ cast

Priyamani is to play Suchitra again alongside Manoj Bajpayee. Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, and Harman Singha gave strong performances in Season 3, and given their significance to the plot, they are probably going to be back in Season 4. 
 
Viewers are ready for more big names in the upcoming season because the show is known for unexpected cameos, like Vijay Sethupathi this time. 

What to expect from The Family Man Season 4 story?

Even though Srikant is still the protagonist of The Family Man, each season features a new case and a new enemy, which contributes to the show's unpredictable nature. Fans speculate that since the show has already examined dangers from the north, south, and east, the plot may now shift to India's west. 
 
Viewers anticipate that Season 4 will move to a new location and take on a more ambitious task; however, producers have not confirmed this. Only time will tell. Additionally, as Manoj said, there will be more fighting, confusion, and action.
 
The unsolved storylines from Season 3, particularly the crucial matter of Srikant's survival, must be handled before any new plot begins. Before suffering serious injuries during their violent confrontation, he was shown in the finale saving Indian soldiers from Rukma's captivity.  
 
His fate is unknown as the screen fades to black when he smashes his vehicle and falls. Although fans are certain he will live, they are curious about how the plot will develop from this point on.
 

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

