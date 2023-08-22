Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav stuns fans with new car costing 2.3 crore

Tata's Jaguar Land Rover Q1 retail sales up 29% at 1,01,994 units
Tata Motors posts 8% jump in group global wholesales in January-March
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track: Chandrasekaran
JLR India retail sales double to 1,048 units in best-ever Q1 showing
Luxury car sales up 38% YoY in June, more growth than overall vehicle sales
Haryanavi singer Raju Punjabi dies at 40, fans offer condolences
Salman Khan new 'bald' look leaving fans shocked, speculation of new film
Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Sunny's movie about to hit 400 crore
OTT Release 21 Aug to 28 Aug 2023: This week's most anticipated releases
Michael Jackson sexual abuse lawsuits revived by Calinfornia appeals court