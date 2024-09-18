Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik calls off wedding with Amira; know reason

Business Standard
20-year-old Abdu Rozik called off his wedding with Amira whom he met at Cipriani Dolci at Dubai Mall in February this year. Know the reason here

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 6:32 PM IST

The Bigg Boss season 16 contestant Abdu Rozik, who got engaged to Amira, the 19-year-old Sharjah resident in April this year, revealed in an interview that he has called off his wedding with Amira. 

The 20-year-old Tajikistani singer revealed that it was mainly “cultural differences” that made him take the decision.
According to the Times of India, the Bigg boss fame said that the relationship was important to him, but he ended his relationship with Amira due to cultural differences. The decision was not easy for him. As the relationship developed, Abdu said that they encountered some differences that ultimately influenced his decision. He also reflects on how his life experiences shared his perspective on relationships. 
 

He said, "I am recognized as a person of determination, which brings challenges in everyday life. It requires a partner who is mentally resilient." He also elaborated that he wants someone who is mentally strong and ready for the journey ahead. 

Abdu says that he owes his success to his true self. While elaborating, he mentioned that he is deeply grateful for his health. "Because of who I am, you all know me and have shown incredible support, which has helped me become so well-known," he added. 

However, Abdu didn't lose hope and he believes that true love will find him again when the time is right. 

Abdu was supposed to marry in July but postponed due to a historic boxing fight on July 6th at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Abdu Rozik's engagement announcement

In May, Abdu shared a video of him holding a ring in his hand and announced the engagement. He wrote, "I never imagined in my life that I will be so lucky to find a love who respects me and is not burdened by the obstacles in my life 7th of July save the date !! I cannot express to you in words how happy I am #love #marriage #engagement #life #wedding #romance #lifepartner #engaged."

Abdu also stated that his fiancee is studying business administration at a university in Sharjah. The 20-year-old Abdu also stated that he met Amira at Cipriani Dolci at Dubai Mall in February this year.

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 6:21 PM IST

