Diljit Dosanjh gets notice over 'manipulation' in Dil-Luminati tour tickets

The much-awaited Diljit Dosanjh Dil-Luminati Tour is expected to kick off at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 26 in Delhi. However, a controversy has popped up about the highly anticipated stage performance. A Delhi-based law student has filed a legal notice after failing to book a ticket for the concert, alleging 'malpractice'. According to the legal notice, the organisers had stated that the concert's booking window would open to the public on September 12 at 1 pm. However, they opened the window early, and the passes went live at 12:59 pm. As a result, hundreds of fans purchased tickets in under a minute, with several still available because of the organizers' error, according to the Free Press Journal.

What do Diljit Dosanjh’s fans have to say about the Dil-Luminati tour ticket?

The law student, Riddhima Kapoor, reportedly cited malpractices in the ticket sales process and accused the Dil-Luminati Tour organizers of violating consumer rights. According to Kapoor, she purposely obtained an HDFC credit card in order to receive early-bird passes.

The notice, as quoted by the Free Press Journal, says, “This abrupt and suspicious transaction strongly suggests manipulation and scalping practices. The sudden unavailability of tickets indicates that your organisation may be artificially inflating demand and manipulating prices, which constitutes an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The practice of scalping and hoarding of tickets with an intent to resell them at inflated prices is a clear violation of consumer rights and an act of bad faith".

Delhi Police Creative Warning in Dil-Luminati tour ticket case

In the meantime, Delhi Police shared a creative warning against the fraud of ticket sales for singer Diljit Dosanjh’s concert. Delhi Police shared a video of a concert set to Diljit's well-known song 'Born To Shine' and wrote a bold caption utilising lyrics from his song.

The caption says, "Paise Puse Baare Soche Duniya, Alert Rehkar Online Fraud Se Bache Duniya". Diljit Dosanjh shared a screenshot in return reacting to the post of Delhi Police's warning on his Instagram account.

About the Diljit Dosanjh Dil-Luminati India tour

Diljit Dosanjh is all set to start his Dil-Luminati tour in India next month. This year's Indian edition will kick off on October 26 at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Diljit Dosanjh is scheduled to perform in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati following his tour of Delhi.