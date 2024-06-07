Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor takes over Salman Khan as host, check details

Bigg Boss OTT is all set with its third season and Anil Kapoor is going to host the popular reality show this time, replacing Salman Khan. The new season looks promising as the show is going to premiere on JioCinema Premium starting June 21. Fans are excited to see Kapoor as host who is expected to bring his unique style to the show.

The announcement of Anil Kapoor as the new host surprises many as fans are used to seeing Salman Khan who has played the role of a host quite well over the years. Kapoor also seems excited about this role and he states that Bigg Boss OTT and he will make a dream team. Kapoor also mentioned humorously that people joke about his reverse ageing and he believes Bigg Boss is timeless.

Adding to the excitement, Kapoor emphasised his dedication to the project and promised to bring his quintessential style to the show. He said that unscripted reality has something for everyone – laughter, drama and surprise. "I can’t wait to bring my own flavour to it,” he added.

Sonam Kapoor recently shared a promotional video of Bigg Boss OTT 3 on her Instagram stories, writing, “They’ve got the most talented, hardworking and handsome man onboard!”

Kapoor’s announcement as the host came to light with the release of a promo last month and promised that this season would be 'Khaas' (special). Anil Kapoor joins the ranks of Karan Johar and Salman Khan who helmed the reality show in its earlier seasons.

Where and When to Watch?

The BiggBoss OTT season 3 will stream on June 21 at Jio Cinema. The new episodes will be aired on prime time at around 9.30 pm. However, viewers can also watch the live streaming on the JioCinema platform. This year, the BiggBoss OTT 3 will be accessible to Jio Cinema subscribers.

Who is contesting at BiggBoss OTT 3?

Although the officials have not released the contestant list. Sources believe that personalities like Tanushree Dutta, Ahana Deol, Trishala Dutt, Ushmey Chakraborty, and Bhavya Gandhi, among others may grace the show. As Anil Kapoor is hosting this season, fans are expecting another thrilling season full of drama entertainment and unexpected twists.

Bigg Boss OTT's previous seasons

The first season of Bigg Boss OTT was announced in 2021 and was hosted by Karan Johar and was streamed on Voot. The second season premiered on Jio Cinema in 2023 and was hosted by Salman Khan. Divya Agarwal and Elvish Yadav were the winners of the first and second seasons, respectively.