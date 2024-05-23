Bigg Boss OTT 3 to premiere in June on Jio Cinema, check the latest updates

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is all set to premiere in June and it will stream exclusively on JioCinema. The exact date and time is yet to be revealed. The first season of Bigg Boss OTT aired in 2021, and Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner. The second season was won by YouTuber Elvish Yadav.

The promo for the upcoming season, released by Jio Cinema on its Instagram account, showcased the fights, arguments, and must-watch moments from the last season. The previous season was in the limelight for Elvish Yadav's fights in the house to Shehnaaz Gill's dialogue. There is also a voiceover in the background that says, “Ye viral moment sab bhool jaoge! Bigg Boss OTT ka agla season dekh kar baki sab bhool jaoge. Kyuki ye season hoga khaas! Ekdum Jhakkas (You will forget this viral moment! You will forget everything else after watching the next season of Bigg Boss. Because this season will be special! Absolutely shocking!).

There are some reports claiming that Shivangi Joshi, Shafaq Naaz, and other popular stars were approached for BB OTT 3.

The first season of Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by Karan Johar, and premiered on Voot, followed by Salman Khan, who replaced Karan in the second season. However, reports were claiming that Anil Kapoor has been approached to host the third season of the Bigg Boss OTT.

The show was earlier supposed to be in May which was later postponed to June, apparently because the negotiations between the network and the actor did not reach any conclusion.

A close production source said that the makers tried to convince the actor to host the show. However, the search is on and Anil Kapoor was approached to host the show and it may transpire into something concrete.

Endemol Shine shared a post of Salman Khan last month announcing the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. While sharing the poster they wrote, “Ready for the Entertainment & Drama? Comment below who YOU want to see SLAYINGG in the next season of #biggbossotts3.”

The announcement came while the actor was in the headlines after gunshots were fired outside his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai area on April 14.

Fans are excited about the new season of Bigg Boss OTT. One of the fans wrote, "Super excited!" White another said, “Can't wait for season 3!”



A third user asked, “Can June come any faster?”