Stree 2 is second highest-earning Hindi movie now; only behind SRK's Jawan

Stree 2 is doing phenomenally well at the domestic box office even after five weeks of release. The horror-comedy is now the highest-earning Hindi movie in Bollywood, only behind SRK's Jawan

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 6:18 PM IST

Stree 2 is doing phenomenal business at the box office even after five weeks of its release. The Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree 2 has emerged as the second-highest earning Hindi movie in India. According to trade analysts, Stree 2 domestic box office collection now stands at Rs 583.35 crore net in India, after its fifth Monday. 

It is a sequel to 2018's horror comedy movie Stree which is directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Niren Bhatt. 
Analyst Taran Adarsh shared a tweet on X, where he informed that the movie is heading to create history to surpass the Rs 600 crore mark. While sharing the tweet, he wrote, “Stree 2 remains at [fifth] Friday levels, though the business saw an upswing that day, thanks to the BOGO (buy one get one) free ticket offer. The rock-steady Monday numbers suggest the film is on track to make HISTORY as the first Hindi film to surpass the ₹600 crore mark. [Week 5] Friday ₹3.60 cr (crore), Saturday ₹5.55 cr, Sunday ₹6.85 cr, Monday ₹3.17 cr. Total: ₹583.35 cr India business.”
 

According to the industry tracker, Sacnilk, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is the highest-earning Hindi movie in India with a lifetime collection of Rs ₹640.25 crore nett.

Stree 2 is now only behind Jawan as it has become the second highest-earning Hindi movie in India after surpassing the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal which has a lifetime collection of Rs 553.87 crore net in India. Animal was released on December 1, 2023. 

The Stree 2 movie revolves around a female ghost (portrayed by Shraddha Kapoor) who was wronged in her mortal life, she is behind the headless villain called Sarkata with a connection to the eponymous character. 

Sarkata has created fear among the village's independent girls. He declares the beginning of his reign after demolishing the statue of Stree, the guardian of Chanderi.

Amar Kaushik, the director of Stree, said that they were confident about the movie. He said, "We had a party and enjoyed too much. We were confident that the film was good but we didn't expect that it would get these big numbers... I’m sleep deprived. I barely slept, so first I’ll sleep and then I’ll start thinking of my next movie."


Topics : Rajkummar Rao Indian Box Office Bollywood Hindi movies

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 6:18 PM IST

