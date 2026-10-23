Bigg Boss 20 week 7 voting trends: Who are the bottom three contestants?

The drama in Bigg Boss 20 has escalated in its seventh week, with contestants facing a crucial captaincy task and mounting disputes over house rules. Following Aman Gandhi’s elimination after consecutive weeks of low voter support, the remaining housemates are entering a decisive phase as the competition grows tougher.

The house remains tense amid repeated rule violations, while Mahhi Vij has taken over as the new captain. With the next Weekend Ka Vaar approaching, speculation over the upcoming eviction is gaining momentum, as viewers cast their votes to support their favourite contestants.

Bigg Boss 20 latest update

After a dramatic sixth week of Bigg Boss 20 , the episode turned to Aman Gandhi's eviction, marking the end of his journey. After getting the lowest votes for two weeks in a row, he was eliminated.

Arishfa Khan and Uditi could be seen getting emotional over his elimination, which brought a softer moment to an otherwise intense weekend.

On the other hand, Aamrapali Dubey, Arishfa Khan, Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, Lovepreet Gill, Manish Goel, Mary Kom, and Uditi Singh are the seven contestants nominated for the next elimination round.

Who is leading in the Bigg Boss 20 Voting Trends Week 7?

Gullu has reportedly emerged as the frontrunner, while several housemates continue to struggle to climb the rankings. However, these voting trends are unofficial and may change before the voting window closes.

Arishfa Khan is in second place, while Aamrapali Dubey, Love Gill and Uditi Singh occupy the middle positions in the voting rankings. Mary Kom and Manish Goel are reportedly at the bottom of the chart, placing them among the contestants facing the greatest risk of elimination.

Bigg Boss 20 is also drawing attention following Mahhi Vij’s appointment as the new captain, with her captaincy adding to the drama inside the house.

As contestants prepare for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar, viewers are closely tracking eviction predictions and voting trends to see who could be at risk of elimination.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 20?

Bigg Boss Season 20 (titled Tathas-two) debuted on Colors TV and JioHotstar on September 6, 2026. This milestone season, hosted again by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, features a Wonderland duality house design.

A large 104-camera surveillance setup, and special rooms called Room 20 and Room 2X. It also includes a unique "second-chance lifeline" theme. Details to keep an eye on are listed below:

· Streaming Platform- JioHotstar (Daily at 9:00 PM)