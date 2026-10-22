Jailer 2 box office collection Day 7: Rajinikanth film races towards 600 cr

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 continues its box office rampage, drawing audiences in India and overseas as the action entertainer races towards the ₹600 crore mark worldwide.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film hit theatres on October 15, 2026, and has maintained a strong run through its first week, cementing its position as one of the biggest theatrical draws of the year.

The film has already surpassed the reported lifetime collections of Hanuman Ansh and is very close to the collections of several huge blockbusters, including the original Jailer, with its worldwide collection approaching Rs 600 crore in just 7 days.

Jailer 2 box office collection, day-wise, in India

• Day 1 (Wed, Oct 15): ₹59.70 crore

• Day 2 (Thu, Oct 16): ₹37.10 crore

• Day 3 (Fri, Oct 17): ₹47.25 crore

• Day 4 (Sat, Oct 18): ₹55.85 crore

• Day 5 (Sun, Oct 19): ₹42.35 crore

• Day 6 (Mon/Tue, Oct 20): ₹46.80 crore

• Day 7 (Wed, Oct 21): ₹28.15 crore.

Jailer 2 box office collection, language-wise update

• Tamil: ₹18.50 crore (6,914 shows)

• Telugu: ₹6.00 crore (2,187 shows)

• Hindi: ₹3.00 crore (5,183 shows)

• Kannada: ₹0.65 crore (186 shows).

Jailer 2 Box Office Breakdown Report

• Worldwide Gross: ₹582.45 crore

• India Net Collection: ₹317.20 crore (India gross: ₹371.45 crore)

• Overseas Gross: ₹211.00 crore

• Day 7 India Net (Single Day): ₹28.15 crore (a 39.9% drop from Day 6's ₹46.80 crore).

Jailer 2 vs Ranabaali: Who is leading the race in the Indian box office?

Right now, Jailer 2 has a tremendous lead in the ticket window. In just 7 days, the Rajinikanth film has earned ₹313.40 crore in India. On Day 7, the movie's net worth exceeded ₹300 crore.

In contrast, Ranabaali has earned ₹41.40 crore net in just 6 days. On Day 6, 2,187 shows screened Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda.

About Jailer 2

In Sun Pictures' Jailer 2, Rajinikanth reprises his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian from the 2023 film, Jailer. The sequel, which was directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, follows the character as he encounters new foes. Rithvik, Mirnaa, Yogi Babu, and Ramya Krishnan return to their roles from the first movie. S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan, and Jatin Sarna are among the new cast members. The music was composed by Anirudh Ravichander.