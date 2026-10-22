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Ranabaali box office collection day 6: Vijay and Rashmika's film struggles

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali saw a drop in its box office collection. Released in theatres on Oct 16, the upcoming weekend could prove crucial for the film's box office

Ranabaali box office update

Ranabaali box office update

Princess Sonika New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2026 | 5:15 PM IST

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Ranabaali, the period drama starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, has collected ₹42 crore net at the Indian box office in six days, but its weekday run shows the film losing momentum. Since its October 16 release, collections have swung from day to day, and Wednesday’s dip came right after a modest recovery on Tuesday.
 
As the movie looks to pick up steam at the box office, the coming weekend may prove to be significant, which could decide whether Ranabaali recovers or fades further.

Ranabaali box office collection

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film’s net collection in India has crossed ₹42 crore after six days in theatres. After Tuesday’s small bounce, earnings fell again on Wednesday.
 
 
On Wednesday, Ranabaali made ₹5.50 crore net in India from 2,232 shows. On Friday, October 16, Ranabaali debuted with ₹9.25 crore net, with 2,515 shows and a 57% occupancy rate.
 
At 53% occupancy on Saturday, the movie raked in ₹7.30 crore; on Sunday, it saw a little increase. That day, it made ₹7.50 crore and had a 56% occupancy rate. On Monday, the movie's earnings plummeted to ₹5.40 crore, and its occupancy fell to 46%, marking the first fall on a weekday. There was a little respite on Tuesday as the movie made ₹6.36 crore, up about 17.8% from Monday. 

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About Ranabaali

In Ranabaali, a fictional uprising against British colonial control takes place in the Madras Presidency during the Great Famine of 1876–1878. Rahul Sankrityan is the director of this period drama, which centres on a warrior who will not allow his people to be oppressed.
 
Vijay portrays Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, a Rayalaseema warrior who opposes the British government. Rashmika plays his wife, Jayamma, whose relationship with him plays a significant role in the narrative.
 
Arnold Vosloo, a South African actor best known for his role as the antagonist in The Mummy, plays Sir Theodore Hector, a fictional British commissioner who was influenced by colonial administrators of the era. 
 

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First Published: Oct 22 2026 | 5:15 PM IST