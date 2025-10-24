Friday, October 24, 2025 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Diwali releases open strong but fail to sustain momentum at Box Office

Diwali releases open strong but fail to sustain momentum at Box Office

Even with a festive start, Bollywood's Diwali releases, Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, are seeing slipping collections as viewers choose films with stronger stories and engaging content

thamma, ek deewane ki deewaniyat

A film expert, Suniel Wadhwa, co-founder and director of Karmic Films, told ET that this year’s Diwali releases appeared to have missed the fireworks | Image: IMDB, Canva

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bollywood’s Diwali releases, Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, have shown underwhelming performance in their first three days despite a promising start on 21 October. Both films witnessed a 14–25 per cent drop in collections compared to their opening day, according to a report by The Economic Times, signalling that festive footfall alone may not guarantee sustained box office success.
 
A film expert, Suniel Wadhwa, co-founder and director of Karmic Films, told ET that this year’s Diwali releases appeared to have missed the fireworks. He added that patchy word-of-mouth and early adjustments in show schedules suggested audiences were growing more selective and content-conscious.
 

Thamma’s three-day performance

Produced under Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, opened with ₹24 crore and collected ₹18.6 crore on its second day, showing a 22.5 per cent drop. On day three, it earned ₹10.42 crore, taking its total to ₹53.02 crore, Hindustan Times reported.
 
Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar and written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Falara, the vampire horror-comedy revolves around a journalist who transforms into a vampiric creature called Betal. The film received positive reviews for its blend of horror and comedy and has already surpassed the lifetime domestic collection of Kajol’s Maa (₹36.08 crore).

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat holds steady

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s romantic drama, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, surprised trade analysts with a ₹9 crore opening. Its second-day collection dropped modestly to ₹7.75 crore, and day three brought in ₹6 crore, taking its total to ₹22.75 crore, according to a TOI report.

Despite facing a bigger competitor in Thamma, the film held strong, especially in regions such as Punjab and West Bengal, where mid-scale romantic dramas rarely perform exceptionally. Analysts noted that consistent word-of-mouth and content appeal have contributed to the film’s steady run, hinting at possible growth over the weekend.
 
Comparative box office collections (Day 1–3)
         
Film Day 1 (₹ Cr) Day 2 (₹ Cr) Day 3 (₹ Cr) Total (₹ Cr)
Thamma 24 18.6 10.42 53.02
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat 9 7.75 6 22.75
 
While Thamma continues to lead the Diwali box office, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’s resilience demonstrates that audience preference for engaging storytelling can balance the scale against larger releases.

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

