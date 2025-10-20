Monday, October 20, 2025 | 09:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Veteran actor Asrani passes away at the age of 84 after prolonged illness

Veteran actor Asrani passes away at the age of 84 after prolonged illness

The end came on Monday afternoon, four days after he was admitted to Bharatiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital in suburban Juhu

Govardhan Asrani

Govardhan Asrani | Photo: wikimedia commons

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 9:52 PM IST

Veteran actor Asrani, who cemented a special place in the hearts of audiences through his portrayal of the eccentric jailer in Sholay and best known for his comic roles, passed away in a hospital here on Monday, his manager said.

He was 84.

The veteran of several films spanning over five decades, Govardhan Asrani, known popularly by mononym Asrani, was remembered for his characters in "Sholay", Namak Haram, and Guddi.

The end came on Monday afternoon, four days after he was admitted to Bharatiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital in suburban Juhu.

"He was a bit unwell. He was admitted following breathing issues. He passed away today at 3:00 PM. We were told by the doctors that water had accumulated in his lungs, Asrani's manager Babubhai Thiba told PTI.

 

Asrani had acted in over 300 films in a career spanning over five decades. He has largely played character roles, and has garnered wide acclaim for his impeccable comic timing.

His dialogue, "Hum angrezon ke zamane ke jailor hai" has achieved a cult status. The comical character in Sholay was modelled after Charlie Chaplin in The Great Dictator.

Some of his popular films include Bawarchi, Golmaal, Hera Pheri, Chup Chup Ke, Hulchul, Deewane Huye Pagal, Welcome, among others.

His last rites were held this evening at Santacruz crematorium which was attended by family and close friends.

"We did not inform anyone about his demise as it was his wish that we should keep it a private thing, Thiba added.

Asrani is survived by his wife.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 9:52 PM IST

