Home / Industry / News / India's cumulative box office collection rose 18% in Jan-Sep: Ormax Media

India's cumulative box office collection rose 18% in Jan-Sep: Ormax Media

September 2025 grosses over ₹1,000 crore at Indian box office, led by They Call Him OG; January-September cumulative hits ₹9,409 crore, up 18% Y-o-Y.

CINEMA, CINEMA HALL, BOX OFFICE, MULTIPLEX

Among the most anticipated and hyped Hindi-language releases of the month was Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 4, which managed to mint ₹64 crore at the domestic box office.

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With regional content and mid-budget films like the Telugu-language action thriller They Call Him OG, which attracted audiences to theatres, September became the third consecutive month to cross ₹1,000 crore at the Indian box office, according to a report by Ormax Media.
 
As a result, the cumulative box office for the January–September period reached ₹9,409 crore, 18 per cent higher than the same period last year. In September, They Call Him OG topped the gross domestic box office collection with ₹224 crore.
 
Starring actor Pawan Kalyan, the film also entered the top 10 releases for 2025 till September, at sixth position, the report titled India Box Office Report: September 2025 highlighted.
   
Following They Call Him OG is the comedy-drama Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi as Jolly Mishra and Jolly Tyagi, which is expected to mint ₹139 crore at the domestic box office over its lifetime run.
 
“Telugu-language film Mirai and the Hollywood horror franchise film The Conjuring: Last Rites were the other major contributors to the month’s box office,” the report stated.

With anime films boosting multiplex chains’ footfalls, September saw the action-adventure film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle becoming the sixth-highest in terms of domestic box office collection at ₹90 crore.
 
From anime to comedy-drama to action, September saw films across various languages and genres. This was in contrast to last year, when cinema exhibitors struggled to fill seats at theatres. With unexpected films performing well at the box office becoming a usual norm this year, the Marathi-language film Dashavatar made ₹30 crore at the box office.
 
“At ₹30 crore, its gross box office is more than three times that of any other Marathi film released in 2025 so far,” the report noted.
 

 
So far, Hindi-language films continue to dominate the list of this year’s top 10 highest-grossing films, with six entries. The list also includes two Telugu-language films, one Tamil-language film, and the multi-lingual animated feature Mahavatar Narsimha. In comparison, last year till September, four out of the top 10 films of the year came from Telugu cinema.

