Friday, October 17, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Kantara: Chapter 1 Box Office Day 16: Film nears ₹500 crore mark in India

Kantara: Chapter 1 Box Office Day 16: Film nears ₹500 crore mark in India

Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 continues its strong run at the box office, with steady collections in its second week. As per Sacnilk, the film is inching closer to the ₹500 crore mark in India

Kantara: Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After a massive opening, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 has enjoyed a phenomenal run at the domestic box office. While it is yet to cross the ₹500 crore mark in India, the film is steadily inching closer, according to Sacnilk.com. Globally, the movie has already surpassed ₹655 crore within 15 days of its release.
 
Since its release on October 2, 2025, Kantara: Chapter 1 has earned an estimated ₹485.40 crore at the domestic box office as of October 17. The film recorded its highest earnings during the opening weekend and continued its strong performance into the second week, maintaining impressive momentum before showing a gradual slowdown.
 

'Kantara: Chapter 1' box office collection day-wise

Day 1 (Thursday): ₹61.85 crore
Day 2 (Friday): ₹45.40 crore
Day 3 (Saturday): ₹55.00 crore

Also Read

CINEMA, CINEMA HALL, BOX OFFICE, MULTIPLEX

India's cumulative BO collection up 18% in Jan-Sep, says Ormax Media

Rishabh Shetty, Kantara

Kantara: Chapter 1 continues dream run, earns ₹650 cr worldwide Collection

Kantara: Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1 emerges as 2025's 2nd highest-grossing Indian film

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1 continues record run, crosses ₹600 crore globally

Housefull 5

Sequel fatigue hits Bollywood: Familiar stories, fading audiencespremium

Day 4 (Sunday): ₹63.00 crore
Day 5 (Monday): ₹31.50 crore
Day 6 (Tuesday): ₹34.25 crore
Day 7 (Wednesday): ₹25.25 crore
Day 8 (Thursday): ₹21.15 crore 
 
First week Indian box office collection (Oct 2–9, 2025): ₹337.40 crore. 
 
Day 9 (Friday): ₹22.00 crore
Day 10 (Saturday): ₹39.00 crore
Day 11 (Sunday): ₹39.00 crore
Day 12 (Monday): ₹13.35 crore
Day 13 (Tuesday): ₹13.50 crore
Day 14 (Wednesday): ₹10.55 crore
Day 15 (Thursday): ₹9.00 crore (early estimates) 
Second week Indian box office collection (Oct 10–16, 2025): ₹147.87 crore.
 
Day 16 (Friday, Oct 17): The film collected ₹1.14 crore (afternoon) and is ongoing. 

Kantara Chapter 1 box office 'occupancy'

The occupancy rate for Kantara Chapter 1 was 20.15 per cent on average. The occupancy rates for Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada were 18.53 per cent, 13.5 per cent, and 20.15 per cent, respectively. 
 
While the evening and night concerts brought in 24.64 per cent and 28.23 per cent of the total revenue in Kannada, the morning and afternoon programs brought in 9.76 per cent and 17.97 per cent, respectively. This foot traffic is rather low considering that the film was averaging roughly 80 per cent in the first few days after its debut.

About Kantara Chapter 1 cast and plot 

Rishab Shetty is the director and star of the mythical action drama Kantara: Chapter 1. It acts as a precursor to his 2022 blockbuster Kantara. The film, which is set in pre-colonial Karnataka, explores the beginnings of Daiva worship (Bhuta Kola) and how heavenly powers shield faith and nature from human power and greed. 
 
Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, and Rukmini Vasanth all play important parts, while Rishab portrays Berme, a violent guardian of the land. The film has received high appreciation from critics for its rich cultural narrative, stunning photography, and Rishab's performance. 
 
A number of celebrities, including Mahesh Babu, Amitabh Bachchan, Ram Gopal Varma, Anupam Kher, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, praised the film for its skill and authentic portrayal of Indian folklore.
 

More From This Section

Arjun Bijlani as the 'Rise and Fall' game reality show winner

Rise and Fall grand finale: Arjun Bijlani crowned winner, wins ₹28 lakh

Final Destination Bloodlines OTT release

OTT releases this week: Top movies and web series to watch this Diwali

Bigg Boss 19 week 8

Bigg Boss 19 week 8: Nominations, voting trends, controversy & more

Lokah chapter 1- ‘Chandra'

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra sets new benchmark for Malayalam film industry

Javed Akhtar

Films with vulgarity get clearance, real stories are blocked: Javed Akhtar

Topics : Indian Box Office Indian film industry film industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon