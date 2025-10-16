Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 12:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
From streaming to theatres: How platforms are reaching Indian moviegoers

From streaming to theatres: How platforms are reaching Indian moviegoers

Amazon MGM Studios' 'Nishaanchi' marks its second theatrical release in India, showing how streaming platforms are now also releasing films in cinemas, not just online

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Streaming platforms in India are changing how movies reach audiences. Amazon MGM Studios’ latest film, Nishaanchi, directed by Anurag Kashyap, is their second movie released in theatres. This shows that streaming services are not just online anymore, they are now also part of the traditional film business, from making movies to showing them in cinemas, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
The news report quoted Nikhil Madhok, director and head of Originals, Prime Video India, as saying that over time, a multi-layered approach to films has been developed, which includes licensing movies after their theatrical run, co-producing with studios for theatre releases, and making originals for our platform. Releasing some Amazon MGM Studios’ original films in theatres was the next logical step, he added.
   
Earlier this year, Amazon MGM Studios debuted Superboys of Malegaon in Indian theatres. Madhok said the platform plans to scale up its theatrical efforts. He added that starting next year, they are planning to release three to four Indian feature films in theatres each year. 
   

From digital to box office

 
Traditionally, streaming platforms were focused on creating and acquiring content for online audiences. Today, they are increasingly distributing and exhibiting films in theatres as well. Industry observers note that this integration allows platforms to influence the entire entertainment value chain, from production to box-office collections, the news report said.
 
A study by global financial advisory firm Kroll shows the impact of this shift: in 2024, streamers contributed 56 per cent of total film-related revenues in India, surpassing the 44 per cent from traditional box-office collections. In 2023, the trend was reversed. 
 
The news report quoted Umakanta Panigrahi, managing director, Valuation Services, Kroll, as saying that what once earned big at the box office is now earning big digitally, with pre-sold streaming rights often making more than theatre collections.
 
This strategy is similar to that used by platforms such as Netflix and Apple TV+, who have been releasing films in theatres before streaming. Examples include The Irishman (2019) and F1: The Movie (2025). 
 
An Indian producer told The Economic Times that releasing films in theatres first allows streamers to earn from every stage of a movie’s life. It also makes them full-service players, using their data and resources to stay ahead of traditional studios.

Topics : Amazon India theatres Bollywood Films Hindi movies online platform online streaming Netflix Apple TV BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

