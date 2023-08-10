Confirmation

Daniel Weber in 10 looks in his upcoming single, 'Stay with me'

Daniel Weber has teamed up with Battle Star Wars make-up artiste Moroni in his upcoming single 'Stay with me', in which he sports 10 different looks

Daniel Weber

Daniel Weber in 10 looks in his upcoming single, 'Stay with me'

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 4:40 PM IST
Daniel Weber is out with his new single titled 'Stay with me' that promises to mesmerise his fans with new surprises. The music video brings more to the table than his singing talent. In the music video released this week, he has worn 10 different looks, from a youth lover to a man in the autumn of his life, as the song beautifully portrays his journey through love. 

The unique surprise is that Weber has teamed up with one of Hollywood's best artistes, Nicole Moroni, who last served as the make-up artiste on Battle Star Wars (2020), for the track.

Weber’s ‘Stay with me’: Insights

'Stay with me' was shot in Los Angeles in June. Prior to confronting the camera every day, Weber and Moroni spent more than seven hours in the make-up room to give his look the touch of perfection. A source from the unit says, "In the music, Weber transforms into various personas, each addressing an alternate phase of his process in love. From a love- struck romantic to a weathered lover going the distance, each look recounts an emotionally charged story."

Chief James Thomas shot the number in outdoor areas of Los Angeles, with the setting complementing the protagonist’s mind-set and longing. Weber says he completely enjoyed filming, despite the fact that it was exhausting. "Creativity can know no bounds. It took hours of patience and dedication to perfect each look, but I knew that every moment spent in that chair was essential to get this music video right."

Topics : Hollywood india Hollywood film industry

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 4:40 PM IST

