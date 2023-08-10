Confirmation

Kuwait bans Barbie movie, under fire in Lebanon for promoting homosexuality

Interestingly, 'Barbie' and director Greta made history the past weekend, flying past over $1 bn in worldwide box office gross, becoming the first movie directed solely by a woman to do so

Barbie, barbie movie

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 11:36 AM IST
The controversies surrounding Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' film are not ending any time soon.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, Kuwait has become the latest country to impose a ban on the film. It earlier faced a ban from Vietnam.
Local reports there assert that the chairman of the film censorship committee Lafi Al-Subaie has accused the film of "carrying ideas that encourage unacceptable behaviour and distort society's values.".
'Barbie' is also likely to be banned in Lebanon.
The culture minister Mohammad Mortada said that Barbie "promotes homosexuality" and "contradicts values of faith and morality," by diminishing the importance of the family unit, The Hollywood Reporter said.
'Barbie', which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles, hit the theatres on July 21. It faced a box office clash with Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'.

Despite mixed reviews, the film emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of 2023 so far.
Interestingly, 'Barbie' and director Greta made history the past weekend, flying past over USD 1 billion in worldwide box office gross, becoming the first movie directed solely by a woman to do so.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : movie ban movies Lebanon Hollywood

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 11:36 AM IST

