Rajinikanth starrer 'Jailer' released today, South India declares holiday

Superstar Rajinikanth's highly anticipated movie ‘Jailer’ has finally hit theatres today, August 10. The movie had created a massive buzz before its release. Jailer is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and it stars Shiva Kumar, Tamannah Bhatia, and Mohanlal alongside people star Rajinikanth.

The movie is gaining positive reviews from fans across the country.

Offices in South India have declared a holiday as Superstar Rajinikanth is returning to theatres after a gap of two years. Even some companies are giving free tickets to their employees to go to watch the first-day first show of the movie.

Fans who watched the movie's first-day first show (FDFS) are sharing their experience on social media. Some fans are complaining about the first half as compared to the second half, but overall, the fans are calling the movie a blockbuster.

Fans' reaction on Twitter (now X)

Several fans shared their reaction on Twitter after watching FDFS and currently #JailerFDFS is trending on top in the entertainment category.

One fan who watched the FDFS tweeted their thoughts about the movie and wrote, "Watched Jailer Full Movie! Nelson Comeback as king. Marana mass climax. No spoilers."

"Your ticket money will be worth for Interval and post Interval scenes alone.. Thalaivar's Swag #Jailer," another user wrote.

One of the fans also shared the positives and negatives of the movie and wrote, "#JailerReview - Nelson & Thalaivar is back.

***Positives***

1. Thalaivar screen presence

2.Ani BGM

3. Cinematography

4. Interval bang. ( electrifying) ***

----- Negatives ----

1. Some lags here and there in 1st half and 2nd half

BLOCKBUSTER √√√"

Anirudh Ravichander's background score has immensely impressed Rajni fans, with netizens praising the movie tracks. The fans have arrived from as far as Japan to enjoy the Rajinikanth blockbuster in Chennai. Fan pictures on the social media showed enthralled crowds thronging theatres to witness the Rajni euphoria first-hand, and be the first to book a seat.

What is the synopsis of the movie?

Muthuvel Pandian, a strict yet empathetic jailer, stops a gang trying to free their leader from prison, reads the synopsis of the movie.

Which OTT platform will release the movie?

According to some reports, Netflix is the platform leading the race for streaming rights of Rajinikant's Jailer. However, the production firm is also expected to keep the streaming rights for its platform, Sun NXT.

What is the pre-booking collection of the Jailer movie?

The films sold more than 612,000 tickets in advance until Tuesday and outcompeted Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. According to the Business Today report, the movie is expected to generate around Rs 12.83 crore from across the country through advance bookings.

What is the run-time and censor certification of Jailer movies?

The movie is 2 hours and 48 minutes long, and the censor board gave the movie U certification.