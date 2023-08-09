Voot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

The merger between OTT platforms Voot and JioCinema is now complete, and the users are now allowed to switch from Voot to the Viacom18-owned platform, Mint reported on Wednesday. In the past few days, several Voot originals like Asur 2 and Bigg Boss have already premiered on JioCinema.

In September last year, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the merger of JioCinema with Viacom18. Later, the company won the digital rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for a whopping Rs 23,757 crore.

Reliance-owned Jio Studios is likely to invest Rs 2,200 crore to create a library of 100 movies and web series to retain customers after the IPL. In this, Voot's library will bring in more mass-market content back on the platform, the report added.

Bodhi Tree Systems has also committed to investing Rs 13,500 crore in Viacom18. Reliance Industries will invest an additional Rs 10,839 crore.

JioCinema is also streaming content from HBO for an annual plan for Rs 999. Moreover, it is also planning to stream its own movies.

Earlier this year, Warner Bros Discovery and Viacom18 inked a multi-year agreement that made JioCinema the new platform for India's HBO, Max Original, and Warner Bros content.

The deal includes current and future seasons of HBO's series such as House of The Dragon, The Last of Us, Succession and The White Lotus, and returning seasons of True Detective: Night Country, Euphoria, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty and Perry Mason.

Max Original series including "And Just Like That" ("Sex and the City" spin-off sequel), "Peacemaker", and "The Flight Attendant", highly anticipated premieres of shows such as "Dune: The Sisterhood", "The Batman" spin-off "The Penguin", and "Duster" from J J Abrams and LaToya Morgan, as well as much-loved Warner Bros. Television series such as "East New York" and "Gotham Knights" are also part of the slate.

Future Warner Bros movies and a vast film library including the "Harry Potter" and "Lord of the Rings" film series and DC Universe movies, as well as kids' animation titles such as "Dexter's Laboratory" and "Tom and Jerry Kids" will also be available on JioCinema.

Also, NBCUniversal and JioCinema have entered into a partnership bringing NBCU films and TV series to India.