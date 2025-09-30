Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 09:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Entertainment / Deepika named as the most viewed Indian star of last decade in 2024: IMDb

Deepika named as the most viewed Indian star of last decade in 2024: IMDb

Following Padukone is Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently starred in the Hollywood film Head of State, and Rani Mukerji, both with six movies

Deepika Padukone

“Rather than waiting for industry structures to shift, they (female actors) are building diversified careers spanning global franchises, entrepreneurial ventures, and international projects,” the report noted.

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 9:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Deepika Padukone was named the most viewed Indian star of the last decade in 2024, according to IMDb, which analysed 130 movies of actors, considering their top five movies from each year between 2000 and 2025.
 
“Deepika Padukone, who debuted in 2007, leads with 10 movies in our dataset, the fourth-highest overall — a density of hits that few stars of her era have matched,” according to IMDb’s 25 Years of Indian Cinema report.
 
IMDb stated in its release: “Padukone also ranks ahead of veterans like Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Salman Khan, and contemporaries like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Anushka Sharma.”
 
 
Following Padukone is Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently starred in the Hollywood film Head of State, and Rani Mukerji, both with six movies.
 
IMDb added in its release that the 130 movies collectively account for more than 9.1 million IMDb user ratings — an average of over 70,000 per movie — providing a unique, longitudinal view of global audience interest across languages, formats, and release models. Additionally, the analysis is based on IMDb data from over 250 million monthly users worldwide.

While women-led movies are few and far between and their roles remain inconsistently written and unevenly rewarded at the box office, the report highlighted that this cycle of fewer strong roles, inconsistent commercial outcomes, and the perception that women cannot anchor box-office success has accelerated how women are leveraging their stardom.
 
“Rather than waiting for industry structures to shift, they are building diversified careers spanning global franchises, entrepreneurial ventures, and international projects. Success in these parallel arenas reinforces their value in cinema, creating a virtuous loop that strengthens both cultural relevance and commercial leverage. By doing so, the women are setting new benchmarks for how stardom is built and monetised, self-authoring their rise and proving that career longevity can be forged on their own terms,” the report added.

Topics : Deepika Padukone movies

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 9:01 PM IST

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 9:01 PM IST

