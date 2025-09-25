Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 03:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Entertainment / Alice in Borderland Season 3: Release date, time & more about show in India

Alice in Borderland Season 3: Release date, time & more about show in India

After 3 years, Alice in Borderland is ready to return on Netflix with a new season. Fans in India can stream all episodes at once starting at 12:30 PM (IST) from today, 25 September 2025

Alice in Borderland Season 3

Alice in Borderland Season 3 on Netflix

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Alice in Borderland Season 3 Release Date: Alice in Borderland Season 3 will debut on Netflix today, September 25, 2025. Following their return to what appears to be a peaceful life, the story of Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) is continued in the upcoming season. 
 
High-stakes drama, compelling action, and the exciting suspense that made the series a worldwide success are all promised in Season 3. There are six episodes in the third installment of Alice in Borderland.
 
On September 25, 2025, the much-awaited Netflix's Japanese sci-fi drama Alice in Borderland season 3 will debut exclusively on the streaming service. All episodes will be available for streaming in India starting at 12:30 PM (IST). Here is everything fans need to know about when the show will be available on streaming services and what to anticipate. 
 

Alice in Borderland Season 3: Schedule (Thursday, September 25, 2025) 

    • India- 12:30 PM

    • United States- 3 AM ET/12 AM PT
    • Brazil- 4 AM
    • UK- 8 AM
    • Central European Summer Time- 9 AM
    • Australia- 5 PM

What to expect from Alice in Borderland S3?

After Season 2, Alice in Borderland Season 3 finds the heroines Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) leading peaceful lives. Their peace is broken when a scholar with an obsession for the afterlife kidnaps Usagi, forcing Arisu to return to the dangerous Borderland to save her. With the addition of the mysterious Joker card in the latest season, there will be more deadly games and mental challenges. 
 
Because all of Season 3's episodes will be released at once, fans will 'not' have to wait for weekly releases to binge-watch the full season. With two fewer episodes than previous seasons, the anticipated six-episode season promises to be packed with high-stakes survival situations and dramatic drama.
 

Topics : Netflix India web series animation

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

