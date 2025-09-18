Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 02:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2, likely for her 'commitment' issues

Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2, likely for her 'commitment' issues

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD have finally announced that actor Deepika Padukone will 'not' be a part of the film's sequel. Makers Of Prabhas starrer say 'Film Deserves Commitment'

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Kalki 2898 AD sequel will not feature Deepika Padukone. The actress' departure from the project was revealed by the Prabhas-starring movie's producers on their official X account on Thursday. 
 
Deepika's exit from the project was implied by the announcement, which stated that a movie like Kalki "deserves commitment." After Deepika left, it was revealed that Triptii Dimri would be starring in the Vanga film.
 
Deepika co-starred in Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. Deepika had a crucial part in the film and was anticipated to play the lead in the sequel. Note that Deepika Padukone has yet to make a formal announcement about her departure from Kalki 2.
 

Deepika Padukone exits from Kalki 2898 AD sequel

Taking to Twitter, they stated, “This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. The tweet also seemed a little too salty, as if accusing Deepika of not promising full commitment to the role. "Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future work."

Deepika Padukone also removed from 'Spirit'

The second Prabhas film that Deepika Padukone has left is Kalki. The actress had previously been kicked out of Spirit by Sandeep Reddy Vanga as well. According to reports, director Vanga was not pleased with her demands, which included eight-hour workdays, a large compensation, and a cut of the movie's earnings. According to reports, Deepika, a new mother, is attempting to reduce her working hours in order to better combine her personal and professional lives.

Vanga also attacked Deepika on his X Twitter, calling her out for engaging in "dirty PR games." “When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You’ve ‘DISCLOSED’ the person that you are…Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn’t get it. You won’t get it. You will never get it," Vanga wrote and then further stated, “Aisa karo…. Agli baar poori kahani bolna… kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha. #dirtyPRgames. I like this kahawath very much ??-ुंदक में बिल्ली ??-ंबा नोचे !"

Reactions from internet on Deepika being 'removed' from Kalki 2 

The post was filled with mixed reactions from fans. “Nag Ashwin should be ready to face the music from Deepika fans," wrote a fan. “I don't think it's the effect of Prabhas/Spirit , it might be something else,” guessed another.
 
Fans are also advising changes to actors for Deepika's part. “Cast Keerthy Suresh as Sumathi @nagashwin7. We have the best talent and perfect fit for the role !!!!.” “Lokah movie's @kalyanipriyan,” recommended another. A person stated, "Glad she isn't part of this franchise..… Literally there was no emotion in all the scenes she acted in… Even Mrunal Thakur has better expressions for the few minutes she was on the screen."

About Kalki 2 cast and plot 

In a recent interview, director Nag Ashwin stated that if schedules work out, the sequel should start production by the end of this year. Nag Ashwin is the author and director of the mythical sci-fi play "Kalki 2898 AD." Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani lead the ensemble cast of the high-profile movie. The sequel to the movie Kalki 2898 AD, Kalki 2, is presently in production and is expected to be released in the summer of 2026. 
 
Inspired by the Hindu epic, the Mahabharata, the story takes place in a dystopian future in the year 2898 AD. Deepika portrayed SUM-80, also called Sumathi, who was a Project K lab subject and Kalki's foretold mother. Notably, the actor was expecting a child while filming the Prabhas movie.
 

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

