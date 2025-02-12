Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 03:45 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Disney+ Hotstar down? Users unable to watch India vs England livestream

Disney+ Hotstar down? Users unable to watch India vs England livestream

Cricket fans were left frustrated today as they struggled to watch India vs. England 3rd ODI live on Disney+ Hotstar due to a major outage. The disruption struck at a critical moment in the series

Disney Hotstar

Disney Hotstar

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Disney+ Hotstar down in India: Disney+ Hotstar experienced a major outage, frustrating cricket fans as they tried to watch the India vs. England 3rd ODI live. Many users were unable to stream the match, and complaints began to come in early hours on Wednesday, February 12, according to website outage tracker Downdetector. 
 
According to reports, 84% of users had trouble streaming videos, 13% had trouble connecting to the server, and 3% had problems with the app. Users were forced to express their annoyance on social media because the sudden interruption occurred during a pivotal point in the series. 

When did Disney+ Hotstar stop working?

Users on online browsers and smart TVs were the main targets of the interruption, which started at 12:35 pm IST. Access to mobile apps was still inconsistent. The error message "Something went wrong, we are having trouble playing this video right now" appeared when users tried to stream content. Additionally, the platform advised affected consumers to try activation again or contact customer care for assistance.
 
 
Outage tracking service Downdetector reported a surge in complaints, with over 98% of users specifically experiencing video playback issues. Those affected included users in major cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi. 
 
Although services have now been restored on TV, web, and mobile platforms, the service has not yet released an official statement outlining the reason for the outage. At the time of writing, ABP Live independently confirmed that the platform was operating normally again.
 

More From This Section

Chiranjeevi, Khaidi No 150, Telugu cinema

Chiranjeevi draws internet backlash over sexist remark, details inside

Varun Dhawan

'I'd love to go on it, but...' Varun Dhawan's comment on IGL goes viral nc

Ed Sheeran with Arijit Singh

Ed Sheeran enjoys scooter ride with Arijit Singh in Bengal's Jiaganj

British Railway and Yash Raj Films collaborated for a UK-India cultural event

Britain's Railway to celebrate 30 years of 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge'

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava

Chhaava day 1 advance bookings: Period drama movie set for a strong start

Topics : Disney India Hotstar India vs England

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEpak vs sa live scoreCBSE board exams 2025 FAQStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVESajjan Kumar convicted in 1984 CaseIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon