96th Oscars 2024: Shortlists announced for 10 categories, Barbie dominates

With one month to go until the nominations are revealed for the 96th Oscars, the Academy has reported shortlists in 10 categories: Documentary Feature Film, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Documentary Short Film, Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound, and Visual Effects.

Every shortlist is decided by the members from the respective branches, with the exception of International Feature Film and Live realistic Action short Film. (To be eligible to vote in the category, members from all branches are invited to participate in the preliminary voting round and must satisfy a minimum viewing requirement.)

96th Oscars 2024: When and Where?

The nominations for the 96th Oscars will be declared on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, while the ceremony will be conducted on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at the Dolby Theater at Ovation Hollywood and will be broadcast live on ABC and in over 200 regions around the world. The Oscar nomination duration is set to happen from Jan 11-16, 2024.

The host for the 96th Oscars in 2024, the A24 uncovered the arrival of TV host-comedian Jimmy Kimmel. 'Well, I guess the secret’s out. Introducing your 96th Oscars host, Jimmy Kimmel. Welcome back', the Academy shared.

96th Oscars: The Nomination list

Documentary feature

• American Symphony

• Apolonia, Apolonia

• Beyond Utopia

• Bobi Wine: The People’s President

• Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy

• A Still Small Voice

• 32 Sounds

• To Kill a Tiger

• 20 Days in Mariupol

• The Eternal Memory

• Four Daughters

• Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project

• In the Rearview

• Stamped from the Beginning

• Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.

Documentary short subject

• The ABCs of Book Banning

• The Barber of Little Rock

• Bear

• Between Earth & Sky

• Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games

• Last Song from Kabul

• Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

• Oasis

• Wings of Dust

• Camp Courage

• Deciding Vote

• How We Get Free

• If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis

• Island in Between

• The Last Repair Shop.



International feature

• Armenia, Amerikatsi

• Bhutan, The Monk and the Gun

• Denmark, The Promised Land

• Finland, Fallen Leaves

• France, The Taste of Things

• Tunisia, Four Daughters

• Ukraine, 20 Days in Mariupol

• United Kingdom, The Zone of Interest

• Germany, The Teachers’ Lounge

• Iceland, Godland

• Italy, Io Capitano

• Japan, Perfect Days

• Mexico, Totem

• Morocco, The Mother of All Lies

• Spain, Society of the Snow.

Makeup and hairstyling

• Beau Is Afraid

• Ferrari

• Golda

• Killers of the Flower Moon

• The Last Voyage of the Demeter

• Maestro

• Napoleon

• Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

• Oppenheimer

• The Zone of Interest

• Poor Things

• Society of the Snow

• Sound

• Barbie

• The Creator

• Ferrari

• The Killer

• Killers of the Flower Moon.



Original Score

• American Fiction

• American Symphony

• Barbie

• Society of the Snow

• Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

• The Zone of Interest

• The Boy and the Heron

• The Color Purple

• Elemental

• The Holdovers

• Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

• Killers of the Flower Moon

• Oppenheimer

• Poor Things

• Saltburn.



Original song

• It Never Went Away from American Symphony

• Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven) from Asteroid City

• Meet In The Middle from Flora and Son

• Can’t Catch Me Now from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

• Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon

• Quiet Eyes from Past Lives

• Road To Freedom from Rustin

• Dance The Night from Barbie

• I’m Just Ken from Barbie

• What Was I Made For? from Barbie

• Keep It Movin’ from The Color Purple

• Superpower (I) from The Color Purple

• The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot

• High Life from Flora and Son

• Am I Dreaming from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Animated short film

Boom

Eeva

Humo (Smoke)

I’m Hip

Pete

27

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Wild Summon

A Kind of Testament

Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Once Upon a Studio

Our Uniform

Pachyderme.



Live action short film

• The After

• The Anne Frank Gift Shop

• An Avocado Pit

• The One Note Man

• Red, White and Blue

• The Shepherd

• Strange Way of Life

• Bienvenidos a Los Ángeles

• Dead Cat

• Good Boy

• Invincible

• Invisible Border

• Knight of Fortune

• The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.

Visual effects

• The Creator

• Godzilla Minus One

• Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire

• Society of the Snow

• Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

• Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

• Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

• Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

• Napoleon

• Poor Things.