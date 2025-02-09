Business Standard

WATCH: Bengaluru cop pulls the plug on Ed Sheeran's street performance

The police officers on duty, unaware of Ed Sheeran's identity, instructed him to stop performing as he had not obtained the required permissions

Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

British singer Ed Sheeran delighted fans in Bengaluru with an unexpected performance on Church Street on Sunday morning. Without any prior notice, the globally renowned musician began singing on the pavement, quickly attracting a crowd. However, as more people gathered, Bengaluru Police intervened to manage the situation.  
 
The officers on duty, unaware of Sheeran’s identity, instructed him to stop performing as he had not obtained the required permissions. In a now-viral video, one officer was seen disconnecting the microphone while the singer was mid-performance.  
 
 

Currently in Bengaluru for his scheduled concert, Sheeran’s impromptu street performance was an unexpected treat for his fans. Despite the brief disruption, his presence on Church Street generated significant excitement among the city’s music enthusiasts.  
 
The four-time Grammy Award winner mesmerised audiences with his concert in Bengaluru on Saturday (February 8), with another show set to take place today at NICE Grounds. Anticipation is at its peak, with Sheeran’s Bengaluru concerts expected to be a spectacular musical experience, marking his first-ever live performances in the city.  
 
As part of his India tour, Sheeran will also perform in Pune, Shillong, and Delhi NCR. However, Bengaluru is the only city where he will take the stage on two consecutive days, a special arrangement made to meet the overwhelming demand for tickets.  
 
Expressing his enthusiasm for performing in India, Sheeran shared that he always looks forward to returning, as Indian audiences have shown great appreciation for his music. Reflecting on his past visits, he remarked, “Every time I come back to India, the experience becomes even more exciting. In 2014, I had no idea my music had such a strong fan base here. It was only during my visit in 2015 that I truly realised how much people enjoy my songs. Today, it is evident that India is one of my biggest markets.”  

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

