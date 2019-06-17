'Euphoria' a raw and honest portrait of addiction: Zendaya

Singer- issued a trigger warning ahead of the premiere of her show "Euphoria", describing the series suitable for mature audience only.

Based on Israeli series of the same name, the show will see portray Rue, a lying drug-addicted 17-year-old girl in the series.

The said as "Euphoria" uses a no holds barred approach to explore the menace of addiction, she advised the audience to watch the show only if one was comfortable with the content.

"It's a raw and honest portrait of addiction, anxiety and the difficulties of navigating life today. There are scenes that are graphic, hard to watch and can be triggering.

"Please only watch if you feel you can handle it. Do what's best for you. I will still love you and feel your support," said in a statement on on Sunday.

Revolving around a group of teenagers, an official synopsis of "Euphoria" describes how the show "follows a group of high school students as they navigate drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship."



The series is directed by and written by

It also features Storm Reid, Maude Apatow, Brian Bradley, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, and

Zendaya will also reprise her role in "Spider-Man: Far From Home", slated to be released next month.

