Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Fighter movie advance booking: The movie sells over 1 lakh tickets

Hrithik Roshan's Fighter movie sold over 1 lakh tickets and has minted over Rs 4 crore as of now. Here's all you need to know about the movie

Fighter

The film 'Fighter'

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter is set to release in theatres on January 25, 2024. Fans are desperately waiting for the release of the movie and this can be understood from the number of advance bookings for the movie for Day 1.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has sold over 1,17,000 tickets and most of the tickets are sold for the 3D version. The movie has garnered more than Rs 3.8 crore with over 8,800 shows throughout the country.  
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The leading states in the advance booking in all the formats are Maharashtra, followed by Karnataka, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Delhi. 

Not just in India, the movie did a whopping advance collection in the United States and Canada.

Fighter Day 1 Advance Booking

Tickets sold in Hindi 2D: 49,836 (Rs 1,32,18,896)
Tickets sold in Hindi - 3D: 67,726 (Rs 2,22,14,703.39)
Tickets sold in Hindi - IMAX 3D: 6,358 (Rs 36,71,906.36) 
Tickets sold in Hindi - 4DX 3D:  1,746 (Rs 10,30,635)
Total gross tickets sold: 125,666 (Rs 4,01,36,141)

About Fighter movie

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter is an upcoming action thriller movie directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie is produced under the banner of Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures. The movie will hit theatres ahead of Republic Day all over the world. Fighter tells the story of Patty, portrayed by Hrithik Roshan, who becomes the best pilot in India.

Along with Hrithik Roshan, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover in pivotal roles. The movie was made with a budget of Rs 250 crore, and its running time is around 166 minutes. 

The movie is a tribute to the patriotism and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces. It tells the story of a new elite unit called Air Dragons commissioned by the Air Headquarters to counter militant activities in the Srinagar Valley.

Also Read

Happy 50th birthday to Hrithik Roshan: All about Bollywood's Greek God

Fighter Advance Booking: Hrithik-Deepika film earns Rs 83 lakh overseas

Koffee with Karan Season 8: Premiere, guests, timing and where to watch

I don't think twice, Deepika Padukone breaks silence on her KWK8 statement

Happy 38th birthday Deepika: Top 5 achievements of the global superstar

Prasanth Varma announces sequel of Hanuman, check the poster here

A fan celebrates Sushant's birthday in temple, actor's sister shares post

T-Series, Cine1 settle dispute on 'Animal' OTT release outside of court

Fighter Advance Booking: Hrithik-Deepika film earns Rs 83 lakh overseas

'Oppenheimer', 'Poor Things' lead race for Britain's Bafta film awards

Topics : movies Hindi movies Bollywood Indian Box Office

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget LIVE UpdatesAyodhya Donation Advantage.Medi Assist HealthZee Entertainment Enterprises Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon