Fighter Advance Booking: Hrithik-Deepika film earns Rs 83 lakhs overseas

Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, Fighter is an aerial action thriller motivated by the Balakot air strike executed by the Indian Air Force and is releasing on Jan 25, 2024

Fighter

The film 'Fighter'

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film 'Fighter' is all set for its theatrical release this year on January 25. The movie is getting a lot of attention from the audience. The spectacular trailer for the movie was also released ten days before it came out, which added to the excitement for the movie. Furthermore, presently, the advance bookings for the movie, directed by Siddharth Anand, are soaring across the nation.
Deepika Padukone starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan and Pathan. She will next be seen in Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, after Fighter. Though Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Salman Khan's Tiger 3. In the movie, he made a special appearance.
Fighter Advance Booking

As per the Sacnilk, the movie's pre-sales a week prior to its global theatrical debut have surpassed $100,000. 
Trade analyst Nishit Shaw shared on X that Fighter has already gotten 342 tickets across 97 shows at VOX (UAE). "Fighter has sold 342 tickets at VOX (UAE) across 97 shows so far. Yas Mall Abu Dhabi leading with 180 tickets, CC Deira with 33 tickets, Burjuman with 32", he further stated. 

Hrithik Roshan's 'Bang-Bang' vs Fighter

It is being estimated that Hrithik Roshan's upcoming movie can break the initial record of the actor's blockbuster movie Bang- Bang.
The Katrina Kaif starrer did a business of Rs 27.55 crore on the first day of its release. Multiple trade analysts guarantee that 'Fighter' can break this record by making an opening of Rs 30 crores.

Hrithik-Deepika's chemistry

Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover will likewise be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in the movie. Deepika Padukone's romantic chemistry with Hrithik is getting immense attention and the audience are looking forward to an thrilling and entertaining film. 
Aside from the trailer, three songs from the movie 'Sher Khul Gaye', 'Ishq Jaisa Kuchh' and 'Heer Asmani' have been released in which Deepika Hrithik's awesome chemistry and sentiment can be visible.

Topics : Hrithik Roshan Bollywood Indian film industry Deepika Padukone Hindi movies Entertainment

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

