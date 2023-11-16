Sensex (0.47%)
I don't think twice, Deepika Padukone breaks silence on her KWK8 statement

Deepika Padukone broke her silence about the statement she made on the Koffee with Karan show. Deepika said "I'm not afraid of speaking my truth or owning up to mistakes"

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 5:08 PM IST
Deepika Padukone is again in the headlines after being trolled about her open relationship with Ranveer Singh. Deepika Padukone made her appearance on the show Koffee with Karan season 8 with her husband Ranveer Singh. 

She got massively criticised over her remark on the show. The incident started a debate over social media platforms. People commented many things about the relationship of "DeepVeer', some called it a situationship, while others criticised the actress. 
Deepika Padukone breaks silence

Deepika finally broke her silence over her statement on the KWK show. In her recent video with Vogue, Deepika finally spoke about that statement. Her statement reads, "When I feel really strongly or passionately about something, I don’t think twice about expressing myself. I’ve grown to become this person where I’m not afraid of speaking my truth or owning up to mistakes. I’m not afraid of saying sorry and I’m okay to be the only person in the room who has a different point of view.” 

Earlier, Karan Johar also slammed trolls and mentioned that those who troll
are not going anywhere with this. He mentioned, "Do what you need to do because no one’s looking. Trolling gets you nowhere. You are landing nowhere."

What did Deepika say in Koffee with Karan Season 8?

Deepika appeared on the first episode of Koffee with Karan's eighth season. On Karan's show, she mentioned that she wanted to be single as she had some difficult relationships and she didn't want to be attached or to be committed.

She further said that she had fun but didn't commit until Ranveer proposed to me, and there was no commitment as such. 

"Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other,” Deepika added.

Deepika and Ranveer are a popular couple in Bollywood and during the show, the couple also shared their wedding video glimpse to the world for the first time. In the video, both were looking beautiful, and Ranveer said it was dreamy. The couple recently completed five years of their wedding. 

Topics : Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone wedding Koffee With Karan

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 5:08 PM IST

