Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

A fan celebrates Sushant's birthday in temple, actor's sister shares post

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shared a post on her Instagram account sharing an incident of Sushant's fan celebrating his birthday in a temple. Check the post here

Fan celebrates Sushant’s birthday in temple

Fan celebrates Sushant’s birthday in temple

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fans celebrated the 35th birthday of Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday, January 21. The actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on 14th June, 2020.

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput, his sister Shweta Singh Kriti took to Instagram to share a picture of him. She also shared a message she received on the occasion of the actor's 35th birthday.

Shweta shared a picture, and the caption reads, “Received a message today that warmed my heart. ‘I am in Delhi for work and went to Hanuman temple in Connaught Place with a friend today. Saw one lady carrying Sushant's framed photo on the temple premises. I heard her talking about arranging some puja for Sushant on his birthday.' Thank you so much for showering him with so much love. God bless you, my dear.”

Watch the post here:


The post was liked by Sushant's fans and has garnered over 27 thousand likes. 

Shweta also shared a video

Before sharing this post, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shared a video on her Instagram account where she could be seen reading some words from her recently released book PAIN: A Portal To Enlightenment.

In the video, Shweta shared an incident that her family members often told her. She mentioned that her mother and father wanted a son as her parents lost their first child at a very young age. Thereafter, her parents were hopeful for another son. They took a vow to worship Bhagwati Maa, a Hindu Goddess, for two years.

Shweta's mom and dad did fasting, meditation and performed puja-havana and even visited several spiritual places. But then she was born on the day of Diwali which her mother considered very lucky and called her Lakshmi Ji (Hindu Goddess worshipped on Diwali).

But her parents continued their Sadhna (practice) for a son. Finally, after a year, her younger brother Sushant was born. 

She further said, "Right from the beginning, he was a charmer, mesmerising everyone with his beautiful smile and twinkling eyes. So, this little one was my ‘Pithiya'.”

Watch the video here



Also Read

Meta lets users download Reels from public accounts on Instagram; check how

Now you can post videos with text captions on Instagram Notes: How it works

Soon, Instagram to let users add polls in comments under their posts

Instagram testing personalised options for responding to Notes: Details

Virat Kohli India's highest-paid Instagram celeb; here's how much he earns

T-Series, Cine1 settle dispute on 'Animal' OTT release outside of court

Fighter Advance Booking: Hrithik-Deepika film earns Rs 83 lakh overseas

'Oppenheimer', 'Poor Things' lead race for Britain's Bafta film awards

12th Fail: Vikrant Massey-Vidhu Vinod Chopra's movie tops IMDb chart

Main Atal Hoon trailer: Pankaj Tripathi's film on Babri Masjid, Emergency

Topics : Sushant Singh Rajput Entertainment Bollywood connaught place

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE UpdatesPran Pratishtha at Ram MandirLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir WishesPran Pratishtha ScheduleAyodhya Donation Advantage.IND vs ENG TestsRam Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon