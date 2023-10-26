Ganapath Box Office Collection Day 7: Tiger's movie limps to 10 crore mark

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath failed to perform at the box office. Six days after its release, the movie has finally touched the double-digit mark with a total collection of Rs 10.90 crore.

The movie hit theatres on October 20, 2023, and it collected only Rs 2.5 crore on its opening day. In the movie, Tiger Shroff is in the titular role, with Amitabh Bachchan playing as his grandfather.

According to several reports, the movie registered 9.73 per cent Hindi occupancy on Wednesday. The movie didn't even perform well during the Dussehra holidays. The movie showed no sign of revival throughout the weekend.

Ganapath movie box office collection Day 7

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie's bad show continues, and it is expected that the movie will collect around 1 crore only on day 7.

This is Tiger Shroff's lowest opening movie, which minted around Rs 2.5 crore on opening day, which was the highest collection by the movie on any day. The movie is gaining lukewarm responses from the audience and critics alike.

What is the cast of the movie?

Here's the cast of the Ganapath movie:

Tiger Shroff

Amitabh Bachchan

Kriti Sanon

Elli AvrRam

Rahman

Gauahar Khan

Jameel Khan

Girish Kulkarni

What is the budget for the Ganapath movie?

The ganapath movie was made with a budget of Rs 200 crore.

About Ganapath movie

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon were seen together after their debut movie Heropanti in 2014. Vikas Bahl, the Queen fame, has written and directed the movie.

The movie revolves around Ganapath aka Tiger Shroff who is everyone's saviour. He is on a mission to protect people from the notorious powers of their time.

The movie was expected to be released in December last year, but due to some issues the movie was postponed and finally released on October 20, 2023.

