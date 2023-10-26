Tejas Movie: Release date, cast, trailer, show timing and ticket price

Kangana Ranaut -starrer ‘Tejas’ is all set to release in theatres tomorrow, October 27, 2023. Tejas is written and directed by Savesh Mewara. This is a patriotic movie celebrating the Air Force pilots and their constant efforts to protect the nation from terrorists. The movie revolves around an IAF officer, and it is gaining positive responses from the audience.

Kangana Ranaut would portray the role of Teja Gill, an Air Force pilot. To play this role, Kangana underwent an extensive four-month training to master the special combat techniques used in the Air Force.

What is the plot of the movie?

The movie narrates the story of Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Tejas Gill, who went on a mission to rescue Indians from terrorists. The movie is said to develop a deep sense of pride in Indians, and it will also highlight the challenges faced by IAF pilots while they defend the nation.

“This movie hopes to instil a sense of pride and patriotism”





Also Read: OTT, theatre releases this week: Tejas to Pain Hustlers, top five to watch While talking about the movie Kangana Ranaut, recently said, "Very often, the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. Tejas is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot who puts country before self. I hope we instil a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this movie. I'm looking forward to the journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie on this one."

What is the cast of the movie?

Here's the cast of Tejas:

Kangana Ranaut as IAF officer Tejas Gill

Anshul Chauhan

Varun Mitra

Ashish Vidyarthi

Vishak Nair

When is the release date of Tejas?

The movie is going to be released in theatres on October 27, 2023.

Who produced the movie?

The movie is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the RSVP Movies production banner.

What is the show time and ticket price of Tejas movie?

The movie will be available in your nearby cinema houses, and the ticket prices of the movie will vary based on your location.

Watch the trailer here: