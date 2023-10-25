close
Heatmap

Leo Box Office Collection Day 7: Vijay's movie eyes Rs 500 crore target

Leo is doing exceptionally good business at the box office, the movie has minted around 250 crores in the Indian market and crossed the Rs 450 crore mark worldwide

Leo movie

Leo movie

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 5:59 PM IST
Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kangaraj's Leo are still doing stupendous business at the box office. The movie collected more than 30 crore net in India on Day 6. Although the collection is declining day by day, the movie is still grossing a significant amount. However, the real test begins today as the Dussehra holiday is over. 

The total box office collection of the movie stands at Rs 460 crore. The movie will soon cross Rs 500 crore, which will make it the fastest movie to reach this milestone.

Leo has already become the highest-grossing movie of Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj. The box office collection is going to decline in the upcoming days. However, it is expected that the movie will boost its collection during the second weekend. The movie has already surpassed the lifetime collections of many Tamil movies and has entered into the list of all-time top five Tamil movies.

Leo Box Office Collection Day 7

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie is expected to mint Rs 15 crore on its seventh day. This will reduce the collection of the movie by 50 per cent as compared to the Day 6 collection. The movie earned Rs 32 crore on Day 6. 

The Vijay starrer movie had a huge opening and it earned Rs 64.8 crore on the opening day, then 35.25 crore on Day 2, 39.8 crore on Day 3, and 41.55 crore on Day 4, which was Sunday.

The total collection of the movie in India stands at Rs 249.8 crore net, and the worldwide collection of the movie has crossed the Rs 450 crore mark. 

About the movie

Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kangaraj collaborated for the second time after 'Master.' The screenplay of Leo movie was written by Rathna Kumar, Deeraj Vaidy and Lokesh.

Along with Thalapathy Vijay, the movie also stars Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Sandy, Mysskin, and Gautham Menon in the key roles. 

The music of the movie was composed by Ravichander. Cinematography credit goes to Manoj Paramahamsa, and Philomin Raj joined the crew as editor. Leo is produced by Seven Screen Studio.

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 5:59 PM IST

