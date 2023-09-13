Bigg Boss fame actor Kriti Verma named in ED chargesheet in fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet in a Rs 263 crore fraudulent tax deducted at source (TDS) refund case, naming 14 individuals, including GST inspector-turned-television personality Kriti Verma.

Among those charged is the alleged mastermind of the scam, former Income Tax Inspector Tanaji Mandal Adhikari.

TDS fraud case

In response to an FIR stating fraudulent issuance of refunds for assessment years 2007-08 and 2008-09, the ED started its probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).





Also Read: INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residence The FIR, lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), alleged that Adhikari, during his tenure as a tax officer, unauthorised access to RSA tokens and login credentials of higher-ranking authorities. He manipulated the system to generate TDS refunds totalling over Rs 263 crores, which were then transferred to various bank accounts, including M/s SB Enterprises, owned by accused Bhushan Anant Patil.

Earlier, the CBI had filed a chargesheet against Adhikari, Patil, Rajesh Shantaram Shetty, and others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Corruption Act, along with Section 66 of the IT Act 2000.

Kriti Verma's involvement

Kriti Verma is known for appearing on reality shows such as Bigg Boss and MTV Roadies. During the investigation by the ED, it was discovered that Kriti Verma had sold a property in Gurugram, which was acquired with Rs 1.02 crore of proceeds from the crime. The sale proceeds, totaling Rs 1.18 crore, were traced to her bank accounts and subsequently frozen by authorities.

Also Read GST evasion of Rs 30,000 crore using stolen IDs across 16 states uncovered Scam 2003: Who was Abdul Karim Telgi, and what was the Stamp Paper Scam? GST spurts fiscal equality: tax-GSDP ratio higher in poorer states Input tax credit not available for GST paid on CSR work expenses: UP AAR Cancel culture, brand bias: Why celebs stay silent on uncomfortable issues Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Kota, 25th case this year Sugar output in Maharashtra set to fall to lowest in 4 years after dry Aug New Delhi declaration shows India can be champion of multilateralism: Kant President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates NeVA project of Gujarat assembly Police vigil continues in violence-hit Satara village, internet still shut