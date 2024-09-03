IC814 row: Netflix India revises disclaimer to show real names of hijackers

Netflix India on Tuesday announced it has revised the opening disclaimer for its new series "IC814: The Kandahar Hijack," which has faced controversy over its portrayal of the hijackers' code names.

Monika Shergill, vice president of content at Netflix India, said, "To assist viewers unfamiliar with the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814, we have updated the opening disclaimer to include both the actual and code names of the hijackers."

She continued, "The series reflects the code names used during the actual event. India has a rich tradition of storytelling, and we are dedicated to presenting these narratives with authenticity."