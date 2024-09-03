IC814 row: Netflix India revises disclaimer to show real names of hijackers

Netflix India on Tuesday announced it has revised the opening disclaimer for its new series "IC814: The Kandahar Hijack," which has faced controversy over its portrayal of the hijackers' code names.
Monika Shergill, vice president of content at Netflix India, said, "To assist viewers unfamiliar with the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814, we have updated the opening disclaimer to include both the actual and code names of the hijackers."
She continued, "The series reflects the code names used during the actual event. India has a rich tradition of storytelling, and we are dedicated to presenting these narratives with authenticity."
Shergill's remarks came after her meeting with Sanjay Jaju, information and broadcasting secretary, in New Delhi. The meeting was called after concerns were raised regarding various aspects, including the use of Hindu code names by the hijackers and the portrayal of some as more humane.
'IC-814 The Kandahar Hijack': What's the controversy?
Directed by Anubhav Sinha and featuring a prominent cast including Vijay Varma, Patralekhaa, Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, Arvind Swamy, and Dia Mirza, the series details the real events of the December 1999 hijacking.
It is based on real events and is inspired by the book 'Flight Into Fear' by Captain Devi Sharan and Srinjoy Chowdhury. The series has sparked controversy on social media and beyond, with accusations that the filmmakers altered the hijackers' names to 'Shankar' and 'Bhola' to protect the terrorists, who were allegedly from a specific community.
Notably, a Union Home Ministry document released shortly after the 1999 hijacking had clarified that the hijackers — Sunny Ahmed Qazi, Shakir (also known as Rajesh Gopal Verma), Mistri Zahoor Ibrahim, Shahid Akhtar Sayed, and Ibrahim Athar — used nicknames such as 'Bhola,' 'Shankar,' 'Doctor,' and 'Burger' while on the plane.
In the wake of the row, social media has been witnessing hashtags like #BoycottNetflix, #BoycottBollywood, and #IC814 trending. However, many survivors of the hijack and journalists have supported the series, affirming that the code names shown were used by the hijackers.
Meanwhile, Opposition leaders like former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Shiv Sena-UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi have accused the backlash over the Netflix series of being "selective" in its nature.