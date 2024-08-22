Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Entertainment / Netflix announces 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'; fans miss Sumona, Chandu

Netflix announces 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'; fans miss Sumona, Chandu

The Great Indian Kapil Show is ready for another season on OTT giant Netflix. The OTT platform shared a teaser on Wednesday featuring cast of the show

The Great Indian Kapil Show

The Great Indian Kapil Show

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 11:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The King of Comedy, Kapil Sharma, is returning with another season of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' on Netflix. The streaming platform shared a post on its official handles on Wednesday, August 21, confirming the return of the second season by sharing a teaser sparking excitement among fans.

According to reports, the new season is expected to stream from September 21, 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A Glimpse of The Upcoming Season

While sharing the teaser on Netflix's official Instagram account, the streaming platform shared a caption that reads, "Ab shanivaar hoga “Funnyvaar” ‘cuz Kapil and gang are coming with double fun and hassi iss baar Season 2 coming soon! Stay tuned #TheGreatIndianKapilShowOnNetflix."

Watch the teaser here: 

 
 

More From This Section

After Brad Pitt, Hollywood star Tom Cruise's daughter drops dad's last name

After Brad Pitt, Hollywood star Tom Cruise's daughter drops dad's last name

Robert Downey Jr

Robert Downey Jr confirms his Dr Doom will not be Tony Stark variant

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor now has more followers on Instagram than PM Modi

Bhushan Kumar, Ravi Bhagchandka announce biopic on cricketer Yuvraj Singh

Bhushan Kumar, Ravi Bhagchandka announce biopic on cricketer Yuvraj Singh

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck after 2 years of marriage

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The teaser features Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, and, of course, Kapil Sharma. The video kickstarted with Archana Puran Singh announcing, "There is good news for all of you. Your very own 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' Season 2 is coming soon." 

The teaser also features the cast of the show showing placards announcing the latest season, but Kapil Sharma didn't hold a card and jokingly pointed out that he doesn't need a placard as long as he is present. 

The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast

The second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show will feature actors such as Sunil Grover, Krishna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh and Rajiv Thakur. The cast of the show is excited with the announcement of the latest season bringing another laughter-filled season to the audience. 

However, many social media users emphasised bringing Sumona Chakravarti and Chandu in the new season, who were also not part of the first season.  As of now, it seems that they will also miss the second season.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 1

The first season of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' debuted in March and quickly became one of the most popular shows as it is streaming in over 190 countries. The first season only had 13 episodes, but they still managed to entertain a global audience. 

The first season features some well-known names from Bollywood including Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol and international musician Ed Sheeran. 

The first season had many highlights including Sunil Grover and Krushna Abhishek mimicking Bollywood stars such as Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, respectively, and the candid interaction of Kartik Aaryan and his mother. 

Also Read

The Great Indian Kapil Show

Kapil Sharma to make OTT Debut with 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

Canadian freight rail, freight train

Canadian freight rail halt likely to roil North American supply chains

Sheikh Hasina

LIVE news: Bangladesh authorities revoke diplomatic passports of Sheikh Hasina, ex-MPs

PMI

India biz activity extends robust growth streak in August: HSBC Flash PMI

equity markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty, broader markets hold steady; Realty, health, pharma drag

Topics : Kapil Sharma Comedy Indian comedy shows Netflix India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon