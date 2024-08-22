Netflix announces 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'; fans miss Sumona, Chandu

The King of Comedy, Kapil Sharma, is returning with another season of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' on Netflix. The streaming platform shared a post on its official handles on Wednesday, August 21, confirming the return of the second season by sharing a teaser sparking excitement among fans.

According to reports, the new season is expected to stream from September 21, 2024. A Glimpse of The Upcoming Season While sharing the teaser on Netflix's official Instagram account, the streaming platform shared a caption that reads, "Ab shanivaar hoga "Funnyvaar" 'cuz Kapil and gang are coming with double fun and hassi iss baar Season 2 coming soon! Stay tuned #TheGreatIndianKapilShowOnNetflix."

Watch the teaser here:

The teaser features Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, and, of course, Kapil Sharma. The video kickstarted with Archana Puran Singh announcing, "There is good news for all of you. Your very own 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' Season 2 is coming soon."

The teaser also features the cast of the show showing placards announcing the latest season, but Kapil Sharma didn't hold a card and jokingly pointed out that he doesn't need a placard as long as he is present.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast

The second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show will feature actors such as Sunil Grover, Krishna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh and Rajiv Thakur. The cast of the show is excited with the announcement of the latest season bringing another laughter-filled season to the audience.

However, many social media users emphasised bringing Sumona Chakravarti and Chandu in the new season, who were also not part of the first season. As of now, it seems that they will also miss the second season.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 1

The first season of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' debuted in March and quickly became one of the most popular shows as it is streaming in over 190 countries. The first season only had 13 episodes, but they still managed to entertain a global audience.

The first season features some well-known names from Bollywood including Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol and international musician Ed Sheeran.

The first season had many highlights including Sunil Grover and Krushna Abhishek mimicking Bollywood stars such as Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, respectively, and the candid interaction of Kartik Aaryan and his mother.