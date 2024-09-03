AP Dhillon assures fans of safety after shots fired outside Canada home

"I'm safe. My people are safe. Thank you to everyone who reached out. Your support means everything. Peace and love to all," he wrote

A day after shots were reportedly fired outside his Canada residence, India-born Canadian artiste AP Dhillon assured fans about his safety and thanked them for their support. According to media reports, a purported post from Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has taken responsibility for the incident. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Popular Punjabi singer Dhillon, who is based out of Vancouver, shared a message on his Instagram Stories on Monday night after the alleged shooting. "I'm safe. My people are safe. Thank you to everyone who reached out. Your support means everything. Peace and love to all," he wrote.

The incident comes weeks after Dhillon featured with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the music video of his song "Old Money". Shots were also fired outside Khan's Mumbai apartment in April and the actor has told police that he believes the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was responsible for the same.

Dhillon is a rising global star in the hip-hop scene with songs such as "Brown Munde", "Excuses" and "Summer High".

The 31-year-old musician, whose real name is Amritpal Singh Dhillon, moved from Gurdaspur to Canada in 2015 for his post-graduation course in Business Administration and Management.

Last year, Prime Video released a documentary series titled "AP Dhillon: First of A Kind" on his journey.