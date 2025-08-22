Friday, August 22, 2025 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jaswinder Bhalla, Punjabi comedian and actor, dies at 65; all about him

Jaswinder Bhalla, Punjabi comedian and actor, dies at 65; all about him

Jaswinder Bhalla: After a brief illness, renowned Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla died at the age of 65 on Friday morning, August 22, 2026, at a private hospital in Mohali, according to a family friend

Veteran Actor-comedian Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Bhalla dies at 65

Veteran Actor-comedian Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Bhalla dies at 65

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jaswinder Bhalla Died Today: Punjabi cinema has lost one of its brightest stars. Legendary comedian and actor Jaswinder Bhalla, whose impeccable comic timing and satire reshaped Punjabi entertainment, passed away at the age of 65 on Friday morning at Fortis Hospital in Mohali.
 
Bhalla had been unwell for the past few months and was admitted for treatment before his demise on August 22. The Punjabi film industry is in shock over the news of his passing. 
 
The funeral will take place at the Balongi cremation site in Mohali on August 23 at noon. The veteran personality was a well-known comic and character actor who starred in several Punjabi films, including "Carry on Jatta," "Mahaul Theek Hai," "Jatt Airways," and "Jatt & Juliet 2."
 

Jaswinder Bhalla career

In his nearly three-decade career, Jaswinder Bhalla was well-known for his humorous parts in a wide range of Punjabi films. He started his acting career with classic comedies like Dulha Bhatti and even appeared in the Hindi-language comedy Mahaul Theek Hai (1999), which was directed by Jaspal Bhatti. 
 
He starred in some of the most well-known Punjabi films over the years, including Carry on Jatta, Sardaar Ji, and Jatt and Juliet. He became well-known for playing Advocate Dhillon in the three Carry on Jatta flicks. By giving his characters unique catchphrases, he established a reputation for himself and helped the audience remember even minor parts. 

The last time Bhalla appeared in a cinema was in the 2024 film Shinda Shinda No Papa, which starred Hina Khan and Gippy Grewal in the key parts.

Jaswinder Bhalla's family

Jaswinder Bhalla was wedded to Parmdeep, a Chandigarh-based fine arts educator. Pukhraj Bhalla, their son, is an actor as well. Following in his father's footsteps, Pukhraj began his career as an engineer and made his first appearances in music videos in the 2000s before making a few film appearances. The 2013 movie Stupid 7 featured the father and son together.
 
Jaswinder Bhalla Death: BJP leader mourns the death of 'king of Punjabi comedy'
BJP leader Sukhminderpal Singh Grewal said Jaswinder Bhalla was not only the king of Punjabi comedy but also the voice of truth and simplicity. X posted, "Dr. Bhalla Ji was not only the king of Punjabi comedy but also the voice of truth & simplicity who brought smiles to millions of faces across the globe. From stage to cinema, from villages of Punjab to international platforms, his unmatched humour, warmth & wisdom made him a true global icon of Punjabi culture”. 
 
“His passing is not just a personal loss but an irreparable void for the Punjabi film industry, Punjabi theatre, Punjabi music world & every Punjabi household that cherished his timeless characters. His laughter was medicine, his satire was social reform, and his personality was larger than life. On behalf of millions of Punjabis worldwide, I extend heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, friends, fans, the Punjabi film fraternity and all those who were touched by his art”, he added. 
 

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

