Malayalam actress Lakshmi Menon named in abduction case of IT professional

Malayalam actress Lakshmi Menon named in abduction case of IT professional

According to Putta Wimaladitya, the commissioner of police in Kochi City, actress Lakshmi Menon is currently absconding. She is implicated in a kidnapping case related to an IT professional

Malayalam actress, Lakshmi Menon

Malayalam actress, Lakshmi Menon

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

Malayalam actress Lakshmi Menon is facing legal trouble after an IT professional accused her of involvement in an attempted abduction and assault in Kochi. Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Wimaladitya told The Indian Express Malayalam that the actress has been on the run since the incident. He confirmed that three of the four accused have already been arrested, while a probe is underway to determine Menon’s role.
 
The 'Kumki' actress is also an accused in the case that the police have filed, according to Mathrubhumi English. There are signs that Lakshmi Menon will be questioned by the police, who are now looking for her.
 

About the Lakshmi Menon IT professional ‘kidnap’ case

In his complaint, Aliyar Shah Saleem, a native of Aluva, said that two parties got into a fight in a pub in the southern city, according to a local media report. Menon was one of three members of the group, along with Mithun, Aneesh, and another female acquaintance. When the complainant and his friends attempted to flee, the altercation reportedly broke out on the road, and the accused's car allegedly pursued them.
 
The complainant's car was stopped at approximately 11:45 p.m., close to the North Railway overbridge, and he was dragged out of the vehicle. The FIR claims that after being coerced into the accused's car, the complainant was beaten on the face and body and threatened with dire repercussions. 
 
Later, he was left at the intersection of Aluva and Paravur. Police opened an investigation and filed a case based on his statement. Aneesh and Mithun, two of the accused who live in Paravur and Aluva, have already been placed under arrest. 

Who is Lakshmi Menon? 

Actress Lakshmi Menon was born on May 19, 1996, and is well recognized for her roles in Tamil films. Before making her Tamil debut as the lead in Sundara Pandian (2012), she had a supporting part in the Malayalam film Raghuvinte Swantham Raziya (2011).  
 
She has received two SIIMA Awards, a Tamil Nadu State Film Award, and a Filmfare Award South for her performances over the years. Despite having a prosperous film career, Lakshmi Menon is currently being investigated in relation to the kidnapping case. Police have asked anyone with knowledge about her location to come forward as they continue their hunt for her.
 

Topics : Kerala Indian film industry film industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

