Mission Raniganj Box Office Collection Day 5: Movie continues to struggle

Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj continues to struggle as the movie fails to perform at the box office even on the weekend. According to industry tracker, Sacnilk, the movie collected Rs 1.50 crore on its first Monday with an overall occupancy of 9.23 percent in the Hindi-speaking market.

The movie had a low start on its opening day and collected only 2.8 crore, followed by Rs 4.80 crore on Saturday and 5 crore on Sunday. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan's month-old movie Jawan is still roaring at the box office and collected Rs 2.96 crore on Sunday, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 1117 crore.

Mission Raniganj Day 5 box office collection

The movie collection on Day 5 wouldn't do any miracles, and the movie is expected to earn around Rs 1.50 crore on Day 5.

Akshay Kumar's last movie, OMG 2 did a good collection at the box office, after giving many flops and disastrous movies in 2022, which include Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Samrat Prithviraj, and Bachchhan Paandey. This year, his movie, Selfiee also failed to attract an audience and became a disaster too, collecting only Rs 16.85 crore.

About Raniganj

The Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is a 2023 Hindi movie which is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and is based on the Mission Raniganj Coalfields collapse in 1989 in West Bengal. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, along with many other celebrities.

The movie was released theatrically worldwide on October 6, 2023. The movie is produced by Pooja Entertainment.

Akshay Kumar's Upcoming movies

Akshay Kumar's upcoming movies list are Soorarai Pottru remake, Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sky Force and Welcome to the Jungle. The actor is expected to get back on track in terms of box office collection.