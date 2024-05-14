Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tabu joins the star-studded cast for 'Dune: Prophecy' series. Check details

Tabu will take on the character of Sister Francesca, inspired by the novel 'Sisterhood of Dune' by Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson

Tabu in Dune Prophecy

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 10:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bollywood actress Tabu has landed a role in the upcoming Max streaming series, "Dune: Prophecy," a thrilling prequel to Denis Villeneuve's blockbuster Dune films. Originally titled "Dune: The Sisterhood," this show has been in the works since before the Covid-19 pandemic. According to Variety, Tabu will take on the character of Sister Francesca, inspired by the novel "Sisterhood of Dune" by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

Set thousands of years before the events of Villeneuve's movies, "Dune: Prophecy" dives into the backstory of the Bene Gesserit clan. These women undergo intense mental and physical training to gain superhuman abilities, but their powers make them both feared and influential in society. Sister Francesca, described as strong, intelligent, and alluring, promises to shake things up as she returns to the palace, upsetting the balance of power in the capital.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Joining Tabu are Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Jodhi May, and more. The show's logline teases an epic journey within the expansive universe of Dune, 10,000 years before Paul Atreides' rise, focusing on two Harkonnen sisters as they shape the fate of humanity and establish the legendary Bene Gesserit sect.

The series had its share of drama behind the scenes, with changes in leadership and creative direction. Despite challenges, the production presses on under the guidance of Alison Schapker as showrunner and director Anna Foerster.

In an interview with The Playlist, Tabu reflected on the show's evolution, acknowledging the ups and downs typical in episodic TV. "There was a lot of stuff that was going on, but no one can be held responsible, or showrunners that got exchanged, and the original idea of the story completely changed course also because it used to be called, Dune: Sisterhood, and then it changed names and became a completely different thing. Again, that's something that can happen in episodic TV, and it's just like, either you are okay being in and functioning in that environment of that kind, but it never has been or will it be something for me," she said.

Tabu's most recent appearance on the big screen was in the film "Crew," preceded by her role in "Khufiya." Among her notable international projects are the Academy Award-winning "Life of Pi," "The Namesake," and Mira Nair's "A Suitable Boy."

"Dune: Prophecy" is expected to premiere in the late 2024 on HBO Max (and Jio Cinema in India).
Topics : Hollywood BS Web Reports Entertainment Bollywood

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayCBSE 10th Results 2024 DeclaredCBSE 12th Results 2024 DeclaredIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon