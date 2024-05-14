Tabu joins the star-studded cast for 'Dune: Prophecy' series. Check details

Bollywood actress Tabu has landed a role in the upcoming Max streaming series, "Dune: Prophecy," a thrilling prequel to Denis Villeneuve's blockbuster Dune films. Originally titled "Dune: The Sisterhood," this show has been in the works since before the Covid-19 pandemic. According to Variety, Tabu will take on the character of Sister Francesca, inspired by the novel "Sisterhood of Dune" by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

Set thousands of years before the events of Villeneuve's movies, "Dune: Prophecy" dives into the backstory of the Bene Gesserit clan. These women undergo intense mental and physical training to gain superhuman abilities, but their powers make them both feared and influential in society. Sister Francesca, described as strong, intelligent, and alluring, promises to shake things up as she returns to the palace, upsetting the balance of power in the capital.

Joining Tabu are Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Jodhi May, and more. The show's logline teases an epic journey within the expansive universe of Dune, 10,000 years before Paul Atreides' rise, focusing on two Harkonnen sisters as they shape the fate of humanity and establish the legendary Bene Gesserit sect.

The series had its share of drama behind the scenes, with changes in leadership and creative direction. Despite challenges, the production presses on under the guidance of Alison Schapker as showrunner and director Anna Foerster.

In an interview with The Playlist, Tabu reflected on the show's evolution, acknowledging the ups and downs typical in episodic TV. "There was a lot of stuff that was going on, but no one can be held responsible, or showrunners that got exchanged, and the original idea of the story completely changed course also because it used to be called, Dune: Sisterhood, and then it changed names and became a completely different thing. Again, that's something that can happen in episodic TV, and it's just like, either you are okay being in and functioning in that environment of that kind, but it never has been or will it be something for me," she said.

Tabu's most recent appearance on the big screen was in the film "Crew," preceded by her role in "Khufiya." Among her notable international projects are the Academy Award-winning "Life of Pi," "The Namesake," and Mira Nair's "A Suitable Boy."

"Dune: Prophecy" is expected to premiere in the late 2024 on HBO Max (and Jio Cinema in India).