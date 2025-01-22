Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Oscars 2025 Nominations: All you need to know about 97th Academy awards

Oscars 2025 Nominations: All you need to know about 97th Academy awards

In a recent statement, the Academy revealed that the announcement of the Oscars 2025 nominees will take place on January 23. The awards ceremony will be conducted on March 3 (IST)

Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott hosting the Oscars 2025 Nominations

Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott hosting the Oscars 2025 Nominations

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On January 23, the Oscar nominations for 2025 will be revealed. The Academy just made the announcement on social media, revealing that actors Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott will present the nominees. The two actor-writer-comedians will declare nominees in all 24 Oscar categories.
 
The announcement says, “Meet this year’s #Oscars nominations hosts: Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott. Join us on Thursday, January 23rd, at 8:30 AM ET / 5:30 AM PT to see who is headed to the 97th Oscars. Stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, ABC, Hulu, Disney+ or the Academy’s TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook (sic)".  
 
 

Oscars 2025 Nominations: About the hosts

Sennott is well-known for his work on Jason Reitman's "Saturday Night," a documentary that explores the 90 minutes before Saturday Night Live's debut in 1975. According to the publication, Yang is currently a star on NBC's Saturday Night Live. Shiva Baby, Bodies Bodies Bodies, and I Used to Be Funny are all mentioned in Sennott's credits. Meanwhile, Yang is popular for Wicked, The Garfield Movie and Good Burger 2.

Also Read

California wildfires

Oscars push back nominations announcement amid California wildfires

Guneet Monga

97th Oscars list: Laapataa Ladies out, all eyes now on Guneet Monga's Anuja

Oscars 2025

2025 Oscars shortlist revealed: Laapataa Ladies out, Emilia Perez shines

Laapataa Ladies

India's 'Laapataa Ladies' out of Oscar race, fails to make it to shortlist

Laapataa Ladies

Kiran Rao's Laaptaa Ladies is India's official entry at 97th Academy Awards

Oscars 2025: Insights 

The 97th Oscar nominations were supposed to be announced on January 17 but were shifted to January 19 because of the wildfires that broke out two weeks previously, hurting many Oscar voters and destroying numerous buildings in Los Angeles. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this led the Academy to postpone the next announcement and the voting session by two days.
 
With the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, the Academy adjusted the calendar once again, extending the voting period to January 17, moving the declaration date to January 23, and canceling the Oscar Nominees Luncheon. Conan O'Brien will host the 97th Oscar telecast, which will occur as planned on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre, as per The Hollywood Reporter.
 
“The board’s main concern at this time is to not appear as if they are celebrating while many Angelenos are dealing with heartbreak and unimaginable loss. Even if the fires were to subside in the next week, the reality is that the city is still hurting and will continue to deal with that pain for months. Therefore, the hierarchy has decided that the focus will shift toward support and fundraising when the right opportunities present themselves," a source told.
 

More From This Section

The IT Department raids at Pushpa 2 director Sukumar's house, office

Income tax department raids Pushpa 2 director Sukumar's office in Hyderabad

Triptii Dimri

With her last 4 films crossing 1,510 crore, this actress reigns Bollywood

An aerial view of the 72nd Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi

Republic Day 2025: Top 10 must-watch patriotic movies on January 26

entertainment

Google, Meta, JioStar India's top media and entertainment companies

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan

Actor Saif Ali Khan returns home after being discharged from hospital

Topics : Oscar Awards Oscar nomination Oscars

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVENitish Kumar's Withdraws BJP SupportStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDenta Water IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon