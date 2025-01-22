Business Standard

Income tax department raids Pushpa 2 director Sukumar's office in Hyderabad

Income tax department raids Pushpa 2 director Sukumar's office in Hyderabad

The Income Tax Department raided Pushpa 2 director Sukumar's house and office in Hyderabad today. The director was escorted by IT officials from Hyderabad airport

Sudeep Singh Rawat
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

The Income Tax Department conducted a raid on Pushpa 2 director Sukumar's house and office in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. 
 
The raids sparked speculation behind the action as the early morning raid continued for several hours. 
 
Sukumar was not at home when the raid began. He was at Hyderabad airport and an IT official brought him back, and the raid continued.

IT department refuses to share details

The IT department refused to share any information related to the case. The reason and findings from the raid are also not clear. However, the film industry is curious to know the reason behind the action.
 
 
The timing of the development is very interesting as it comes after the massive success of the latest blockbuster 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

The movie is still doing good business at the box office and has earned more than Rs 1500 crore.

Raids on Dil Raju’s properties

Sukumar is not the only person facing the raid. Yesterday, on January 21, 2025, producer Dil Raju's properties were raided by the IT department. Raju was suspected of envisioning tax and diligently verifying the financial record to uncover potential discrepancies. 
 
Dil Raju’s recent movie ‘Gamechanger’ failed to perform at the box office. Made with a budget of Rs 450 crore, it managed to earn only Rs 126 crore and become a massive loss for the makers.
 
Dil Raju has produced some really good films which include Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu and The Family Star with Vijay Deverakonda, under his banner, Sri Venkateswara Creations.
 
The income Tax department is keen to scrutinise each detail of the transactions and financial records to ascertain if there is any tax invasion.

Income tax Income tax raids Entertainment

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

